Hi-Fi Rush: How To Find All Collectible Upgrades, Vlogs, Challenge Rooms & More | Track 1: A Fresh Start

Tango Gameworks, the developers of Evil Within and Ghostwire: Tokyo, surprised us all with a shadow drop of their newest game. Hi-Fi Rush is an entirely new experience from the developers, featuring an incredibly vibrant and beautifully animated cartoon world. This action game is built around rhythm — your hero has a music player embedded in his heart, and the world itself bounces with the beat. You’ll fight powerful enemies and titanic bosses, all timing your attacks to the beat to deal more damage. Get into the groove to become an unstoppable powerhouse, blasting through armies of corporate killer robots as you work with a group of friends to uncover an evil conspiracy.

Each level is surprisingly long and packed with collectibles. You won’t be able to find all the collectibles on your first playthrough, but you can replay levels after progressing far enough into the adventure. Collectibles include special upgrade pieces that give you more of your various gauges, special NPC encounters, hidden text documents, and chips you can use for crafting. There are even more collectible types in future levels! The only type we skipped here are the Smidge locations — you’ll complete a challenge by talking to Smidge and completing all of his tutorials. They’re not hidden and you really can’t miss them.

All Collectibles Locations | Track 1: A Fresh Start

To unlock all the collectibles in this stage, you’ll need to return later and replay to access previously impossible-to-reach areas.

HR Investigator : Reach the second Smidge — this one tells you about dodging. On the rooftops, travel upwards toward the open vent. Turn around, and use Peppermint to shoot the upper ledge, revealing a grappling point. Zip up to the high ledge and talk to the investigator. Broken Armstrong Circuit #1 : Reward for talking to him.

Life Gauge Piece #1: After the scene where your cat companion 808 changes forms when you link together, you’ll exit the cutscene in a hallway. Go left and then look right for a doorway. The life gauge piece is inside, before encountering Smidge for the third time.

Vlog #1: You’ll get a cutscene showing the QA building in the distance. On the rooftops, cross the platforms to the right — you’ll see a tower with a collectible upgrade on top. Continue past it to find the log computer on the yellow crates in the same area as the two robot NPCs.

Life Gauge Piece #2: Past the Vlog, continue up the ramps and look left before jumping to a new rooftop. From this upper ledge, you can double-jump and dodge to reach this high collectible upgrade.

SPECTRA Challenge Room 1 : After encountering Smidge and learning about the rhythm of the world and enemies, continue past him and look for a ledge you can drop down nearby to the right. Down below, there are gears and a locked door. Broken Armstrong Circuit #2 : Complete the challenge room to earn this.

Vlog #2: Progress until Chai drops down into a 2D-section. Progress until you’re given back full 3D control and enter a dark maintenance area. Before dropping through the hole in the floor, check the nearby computer for this log.

Vlog #3: Past Smidge’s tutorial explaining special attacks, you’ll exit outside and encounter enemies. Defeat the enemies and go through the open doorway. In the next ‘room’ the tablet is on the floor, in the back-left.

Broken Piece of Health Tank #1: Going up from the vlog, you’ll cross platforms to reach a catwalk leading to a production floor factory. Before going inside, you’ll find a treasure chest robot on your right. Interact and mash the button to crack it open.

Electric Reverb Core Piece #1: Inside the factory with the smashers and conveyor belts, go to the far end of the first conveyor. You’ll need to dodge through a second set of smashers. At the end of the conveyor path, there’s an alcove with this collectible upgrade.

Broken Armstrong Circuit #3 : Continuing further into the factory (after recharging the generator and leaving the second conveyor belt) reach a large chamber where you have to ground pound a red button to activate the moving platforms. Go left and exit onto a catwalk, moving left to reach a large, locked door. You’ll need to unlock your second companion to smash through the door. Use your third companion on the wind generator down this path to begin an obstacle course. Reach the treasure chest at the end to collect a circuit.

Graffiti #1: In the same optional area, you’ll need to reach the high ledge past the treasure chest robot. There’s a graffiti picture on the left wall. This is next to the stockpile of gears you’ll get for reaching the end of the course.

Vlog #4: Progress further on the main path. The announcement system will mention reserving your sick days six months in advance. Past the enemy encounter with a large blue robot, continue forward and to the left to find a tablet near some green health pick-up crates. It is behind a yellow fence-like wall.

Vlog #5: Continue on the main path and up into the vent with the rhythm-game-playing worker. Continue until you reach the main entrance to the QA center. In the large room with conveyors on the left / right, past another fight, you’ll find a computer terminal on the right side of the room.

Life Gauge Piece #3: In the same room, use the raised lift on the right to reach the upper-level conveyor belt. Behind the containers you’ll find this upgrade.