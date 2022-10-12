Ghostwire Tokyo Update 1.007 Brings New Photo Mode Features, Bug Fixes, and More

Bethesda has taken to its website to announce the newest update for Ghostwire Tokyo. Titled update 1.007, players will be brought a slew of bug fixes, and a bevy of new photo mode features. The new update is now live on both the PlayStation and PC platforms.

The developers share on the blog post that they have been loving seeing all the awesome screenshots of the game from the player base. So to celebrate the community’s enthusiasm, they have added new features to the photo mode to help keep the fun going. Now players will have the use a new quick photo mode button which allows for fast and easy screenshots, as well as some more detailed features such as the ability to pause enemies, move Akito in Selfie Mode, and even change the time of day for screenshots.

That’s not all, they have also added new camera filters to change the appearance of the photos and two new photogenic cosmetic items coming to the game next Thursday, October 19th. Players will be able to unlock two new items — The Perfect Shot Emote and the Artist’s Suit Costume. The update is a great one and Bethesda continues showing support for the title which was released back in March.

Check out the full set of new features incoming to Ghostwire Tokyo down below:

NEW PHOTO MODE FEATURES

We’ve added a suite of new features and options to Photo Mode, including the ability to pause enemies, move Akito in Selfie Mode, and even change the time of day for screenshots! Plus, we’ve included some new camera controls and effect features for better color control over your shots.

The Photo Mode interface has been completely redesigned: features are now within tabs for ease of use, and we’ve added a “Quick Photo Mode” keybind to better take shots on the fly. Below, we’ll explain each item under the new tabs, and denote the new features.

QUICK PHOTO MODE BUTTON

PC: Default “P”

PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller: Press Right on the D-Pad

NEW CAMERA FILTERS

Three new camera filters have been added: “Blue Monday,” “Red Moon,” and “Cinema Projector.”

PHOTOGENIC NEW COSMETICS

With these new Photo Mode features, the world is your canvas—and to further get you into the art-making mood, on Wednesday, October 19 at 11 AM ET / 3 PM UTC (Thursday, October 20 at 12 AM JST), an all-new emote and costume will unlock for all players:

The Perfect Shot Emote: Always have your camera ready. This one looks a little familiar…

Always have your camera ready. This one looks a little familiar… Artist’s Suit Costume: Don’t be afraid of looking stylish in this purple suit.

INTEL XESS

For the PC version, this update includes support for Intel’s XeSS AI-enhanced upscaling that enables enhanced performance with high-definition visuals.

UPDATED TO FSR2.1

We’ve updated the FSR version to FSR2.1. (Only on PC.)

We are aware that some visual graphics-related bugs may occur due to this update to FSR2.1, and we intend to fix those issues in a future patch.

In related news, the game’s director, Kenji Kimura, made it clear that a sequel is not out of the question. For those who aren’t looking forward to waiting years for this to come to fruition, it looks like DLC content for the current title is also a big possibility. Developer Tango Softworks would presumably work on that sequel with direct Kimura, but as of now, no sequel has been confirmed. Learn more about the potential Ghostwire Tokyo sequel in the full article right here!

In Ghostwire: Tokyo, players use various psychic and paranormal abilities to defeat ghosts and spirits haunting the neon streets of Tokyo. The main character fights using what Combat Director Shinichiro Hara describes as “karate meets magic,” as players use tons of unique hand gestures to cast spells.

Ghostwire Toyko is now available for PC and PlayStation 5. Are you still playing Bethesda’s latest first-person shooter? Let us know in the comments below!

Source