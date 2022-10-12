Soccer-Themed Roblox Experience Released by FIFA

The new Roblox game from FIFA

It was quite huge news in the gaming world that FIFA would be cutting ties with EA, which meant an end to the long-running and massively successful FIFA series. Well, it turns out that FIFA is quick to get back out there and has already launched its first video game, which has been dubbed a soccer-themed Roblox experience. FIFA intends to tie this “immersive experience” in with the upcoming and hugely controversial Qatar soccer World Cup.

The termination between FIFA means that the long-standing soccer game will now be called ‘EA Sports FC’, which will no doubt be exactly the same as all the other games, minus the FIFA branding. FIFA president Gianni Infantino explained earlier in the year that the only authentic soccer game out there would be one that had the FIFA name attached to it, and the best one available for gamers.

It is yet to be seen what the future holds in terms of authentic soccer simulation games “developed” by FIFA, so we have to settle for this Roblox game for now. FIFA wants to make it known that it has already started discussions with several publishers, developers, and investors so it can create a new simulation soccer game by 2024, but also wanted to create a “non-simulation game” as well and hoped to release it in Q4 of 2022.

And here we have it, FIFA partnered with Roblox to create this soccer-themed Roblox experience. Roblox is quite a controversial platform, one that has been accused of being both exploitative and unsafe for children, so we’re sure FIFA will add to that controversy with its own issues. The game is called FIFA World and is supposed to be an “immersive virtual gaming environment” that intends to celebrate the “power of soccer and the rich history of its pinnacle events,” whatever that means.

FIFA World wants to provide fans – but mainly fans from the ages of 13 and below, if we’re to go off previous Roblox games – with a new and exciting way to interact with friends, to celebrate a rich culture and heritage of the world’s oldest sports competition. The game will come with several features as well, such as various skill games that include foot-bowling and will also let players hand out and earn rewards and collect virtual items.

The new game will also showcase countless video content that comes from the FIFA+ streaming service – if you didn’t know that FIFA had a streaming service, then you do now. The aim is to really expand the heritage of the company and to even get more people involved in soccer that might not be accustomed to the sport, especially in the US where it’s down the pecking order of sports. FIFA World is free to access in Roblox now.

