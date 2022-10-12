Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Expected to Have Major Sales at Launch

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are only five weeks from release, and fans are pumped. The 9th generation of Pokemon has been hyped for some time, and with each new tease, the anticipation grows. One would think that after nine different iterations of the mainline saga, the fans would wane in their desire for new titles, but that’s not the case at all. Not unlike the systems they’re played on, they keep advancing with each generation, and with the new Paldea region, there are many advancements to enjoy. To prove just how much the gaming community is excited about the titles, you need only look at the pre-order numbers for Japan.

In a new chart posted online, it’s clear that the numbers for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are higher than the previous generation in Pokemon Sword and Shield. As you can see, the 8th generation had a slow and steady upward curve until launch. Meanwhile, the 9th generation has a much more aggressive and high-rising trend. So while it’s not at the level of the previous games, there’s still plenty of time to get the extra numbers to go over the top. Plus, even if it were to get a dead stop right now, that would still be over 700k in pre-orders in Japan alone. That wouldn’t factor in the millions everyone expects the games to sell across the main three regions. Some people prefer not to do pre-orders but buy the game outright at a store or download it digitally, so that also affects the numbers.

Per @pierre485_



Scarlet/Violet is outpacing Sword/Shield in terms of Japanese preorders via COMG. It's going to be an enormous launch.



Whatever Pokémon Company is doing, seems to be working pic.twitter.com/Yto6cqgG5q — Stealth (@Stealth40k) October 12, 2022

Either way, the pre-order numbers from Japan are very compelling, and that indicates a major launch is coming for the series. Do recall that last year, the remake titles of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl did incredibly despite being updated versions of past games. They were a crucial part of record-breaking profits for The Pokemon Company. If Gen 9 can match or surpass that, which is a fair thing to say will happen, then The Pokemon Company will be pleased.

All indications are that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be the most robust and in-depth Pokemon title ever. After all, this one has numerous new features that past games didn’t, the biggest of which is the open world. Only one title had that before, and it wasn’t a completely open world. This time around, players will have full access to the Paldea region and can go wherever they want.

Plus, the game’s Treasure Hunt will allow players to pick one of three different storylines to take part in. This could be going to Victory Road via the gym challenge, trying to find the Herba Mystica, or taking down the bases of Team Star.

All this points to a tremendous experience when the game comes out on November 18.

Source: Twitter