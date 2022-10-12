Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Electric-Type Gym Leader Revealed

Fans are just over one month away from the release of the newest mainline entry to the Pokemon franchise, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The pair of titles bring with them an entirely new continent to explore, new mechanics, new Pokemon to catch, and new faces both good and evil. Just yesterday, it was announced that a new trailer was on the way, with the Japanese Twitter account posting an image of a character’s silhouette. This morning, The Pokemon Company followed through on its promise, giving fans their first glimpse at Iono, an influencer, streamer, and Gym Leader who specializes in Electric-type Pokemon.

Check out the colorful trailer below.

The trailer offers a completely different feel when compared to the number of teaser trailers fans have seen over the past few months, focusing on a singular character rather than new mechanics or new creatures. Given that Iono is a streamer, the energetic leader of Levincia Gym takes center stage, sporting two hair accessories that resemble Magnemite–fitting for her role. This is one character that’s sure to be a fan favorite, and we’re expecting to see plenty of Iono cosplay in the near future.

Last week’s 14-minute trailer was packed with information about the upcoming titles, even showing off a few new Pokemon. Farigiraf, the evolution of Girafarig, immediately became a hot topic online, and while other unfamiliar faces made appearances, the company didn’t offer any extra information about many of these curious critters.

New Pokemon aren’t the only thing fans have to look forward to. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will introduce Paldean Picnics, similar to the camping events found in Sword and Shield. Players will be able to bond with their team of Pokemon by chowing down on sandwiches while enjoying the gorgeous new landscapes of the region. There’s even a chance that a Pokemon Egg will appear in your picnic basket. Sandwiches are the focus this time again, and making a particularly tasty one will net your team some seriously useful buffs, from higher EXP rates to better catch rates for specific Pokemon types.

Players will also be able to customize their avatars in new ways. The standard haircuts and colors are nothing new, but Scarlet and Violet will also allow you to alter your eye shape, eyelash and eyebrow style, freckles, lip shape, makeup, and much more. Players will also be able to use the Let’s Go command to send a Pokemon off into the field to run errands while you continue on with your adventure. This includes auto-battling wild Pokemon and picking up items, which will almost certainly prove to be a popular feature.

Part of the ninth generation of the franchise, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are scheduled to launch on the Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022.

