Pokemon Scarlet and Violet News Coming October 12

Just last week, Pokemon fans were treated to a 14-minute trailer showing off the many new characters, mechanics, and adventures awaiting them in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, set to appear on the Nintendo Switch on November 19. Nintendo doesn’t seem content with that amount of info, however, as a new Tweet is promising another news reveal tomorrow, October 12. While we’re not entirely sure what will appear, fans can tune into the company’s YouTube channel at 6am PDT to find out.

Check out the teaser Tweet below.

🚨 New Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet information is coming this week! 🚨



Tune in to our YouTube channel at 6:00 a.m. PDT on 10/12 for the latest update!



Make sure you’re subscribed and have notifications turned on:️ https://t.co/8Hw4hspYf9 #PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/5jfWg31LXt — Pokémon (@Pokemon) October 11, 2022

While this is the only teaser for the new announcement made in the West, those following the official Japanese Twitter account might have noticed something extra. The news–likely including a new trailer–will show off yet another Gym Leader who has yet to be revealed. You can get a peek at this mysterious new character below.

Last week’s impressively long trailer was packed full of information about the upcoming titles, including a few new Pokemon. Farigiraf, the evolution of Girafarig, immediately became a fan favorite, and while other unfamiliar faces made appearances, the company didn’t offer any extra information. This may change with tomorrow’s announcement, as audiences are desperate to learn more about the Paldean Pokedex.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will introduce Paldean Picnics, which are similar to the camping events found in Sword and Shield. Players will be able to bond with their team of Pokemon by chowing down on some tasty grub while gazing out at the gorgeous new landscapes of the region. A third-person camera will allow you to take some nice pictures, and there’s a chance that a Pokemon Egg will appear in your picnic basket. Sandwiches are the focus this time again, and making a particularly tasty one will net your team some seriously useful buffs, from higher EXP rates to better catch rates for specific Pokemon types.

The game’s Pokedex has seen a major redesign from past titles, which you can see below. While this may prove to more difficult to navigate, it’s certainly a glow-up from the boring old encyclopedia entries.

This time around, players will also be able to customize their avatar to their heart’s content. The standard haircuts and colors are nothing new, but Scarlet and Violet will also allow you to alter your eye shape, eyelash and eyebrow style, freckles, lip shape, makeup, and much more.

Players will also be able to use the Let’s Go command to send a Pokemon off into the field to run errands while you continue on with your adventure. This includes auto-battling wild Pokemon and picking up items, which will almost certainly prove to be a popular feature.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are scheduled to launch on the Nintendo Switch on November 19, 2022. Which version will you be snagging?

