Amnesia: The Bunker Has Been Delayed With A May Release Date

Amnesia is a well-known franchise for horror video game enthusiasts. However, developers of Frictional Games only just unveiled their next video game installment, Amnesia: The Bunker. That announcement came back in December of last year. However, the studio has since unveiled that they need a bit more time to work on the project. While initially, the studio was looking to release this game in March of this year, the new goal is to see Amnesia: The Bunker land into the marketplace in May.

This comes from the official Twitter account for Frictional Games. The studio unveiled today that several employees came down with illness this winter. With the studio being smaller in size, something like this is a big blow to the production of their games. As a result, the new outlook is to see Amnesia: The Bunker released into the marketplace on May 16, 2023. That should allow the development team enough time to ensure that it’s ready for the public. Although there is still potential that the studio will have to push it even further back depending on if there are any new obstacles that come up between now and their new intended launch date.

If you haven’t heard of this game yet, you can view an announcement trailer above. Within this game, players are tossed into WWI, where you’re taking the role of a French soldier named Henri Clement. Heading into a desolate bunker, you press on to learn what happened to the other soldiers. Armed with just a noisy dynamo flashlight and a revolver, players must venture into the depths of the unknown. Of course, you’ll soon find that something far more sinister lurks in the depths with you.

Much like the past video game titles from Frictional Games, Amnesia: The Bunker will have a slew of puzzles to solve, although it seems that some puzzles can be solved in a variety of ways. If you enjoyed their previous works, then this is a game to mark down on your calendar. However, if you have yet to try their past games and you enjoy horror titles, you might want to look at their catalog. This studio has brought out Amnesia: The Dark Descent and Soma to name just a couple of their past popular works.