Amnesia: The Bunker Unveiled As Frictional Games Next Horror Installment

If you’re a fan of horror games, then you’ve heard about Frictional Games. These are the folks behind some massively popular horror game hits over the years. But if the name doesn’t ring a bell, these are the developers behind Penumbra: Overture, Amnesia: The Dark Descent, Soma, and most recently, Amnesia: Rebirth. Now we know the next thrilling horror experience to come out from this studio will be Amnesia: The Bunker. This time around, the developers are changing up the gameplay experience.

The past games we’ve seen from the folks over at Frictional Games were more linear. There was essentially a pathway with different puzzles to solve before you could progress. Meanwhile, you were dealing with horrifying monsters tracking you down the entire time. With Amnesia: The Bunker, the developers are bringing you to a desolate bunker during WWI. Here players are taking the role of a French soldier named Henri Clement who must figure out what happened to the other soldiers.

With Henri Clement armed with a noisy dynamo flashlight and a revolver gun, the bunker might appear abandoned, but something is lurking about. You’ll have to explore and find a means of escape from a monster hot on your trail. What makes this game a bit different compared to the past releases from Frictional Games is that the studio designed this title as a semi-open world experience. There is the freedom to explore, and apparently, every action will have some kind of reaction to the monster.

This new installment will also feature puzzles in the game, but that’s also an area the developers wanted to change up, as it seems that the puzzles will have multiple solutions. We’re also likely going to be searching the world for resources as supplies are limited, and you’ll want to find gear to use further as crafting tools in the hopes of aiding your survival. We’re still waiting for the development team to unveil the release date and platforms the game will be supported on.

Right now, the developers have only stated that Amnesia: The Bunker will be available on PC and consoles in March of 2023. More information will arrive in the coming weeks, but for now, you can check out the announcement trailer for the game in the video embedded above. Otherwise, if you’re already sold on getting this game for the PC platform, then you can add it to your wishlist right now through Valve’s Steam digital marketplace right here.

Source