Hi-Fi Rush: How To Find All Collectible Upgrades, Vlogs, Challenge Rooms & More | Track 10: A Masterplan

Finish your collectibles journey in Hi-Fi Rush with all the Vlogs, upgrades, graffiti tags, gold statues and more — we’ve made it to the final level that’s packed with collectibles. There are more tracks to complete, but this is the last one with stuff. And there is a whole lot of stuff in this stage. Launching yourself into Vandelay HQ, Chai has to fight the heaviest robots the company can supply. You’ll exit into the atrium early and fight across floating office blocks to reach the Financial Department. These floating platforms feature a few hidden secrets — easy-to-miss ledges and dead-end directions with bonuses to discover. We’ve got all the companions we’ll need to fully explore the level, so you can 100% the stage on your first try.

And after finishing the game, you’ll finally unlock the ability to replay levels. There are 10 tracks with collectibles to track down, and many of the early levels have entire bonus areas to explore — and you can earn more rewards by completing hidden SPECTRA doors. These are essentially challenge rooms, pitting Chai against waves of the game’s toughest enemies. You’ll need to be prepared before attempting to take these rooms on.

All Collectibles Locations | Track 10: A Masterplan

To unlock all the collectibles in this stage, you’ll need to return later and replay to access previously impossible-to-reach areas. There are multiple types of collectibles — some unlock upgrades, some complete in-game challenges, and others are for achievements / trophies. If there is a notable object or item in a level, you’ll find it listed below in the order you’ll encounter it.

Vlog #1: After defeating all the enemies in the cafeteria, turn around and look on the seating area before exiting through the blasted wall.

Vlog #2: In the room where Roquefort locks down the Financial Wing, look on the left steps before entering the room held open by your helpful Smidge robot buddy.

Graffiti #1: Down the hallway where Smidge is holding the lockdown grating open.

Broken Armstrong Circuit #1: After going through the first vent, drop down into a hallway with a Z-Shield door. Before punching it open, look down the opposite hallway to get a circuit.

Life Gauge Piece #1: After the hallway locks down and the floor opens up, drop down then immediately turn around. There’s a hidden path obscured by pipes. Jump in and reach the end to get this life gauge upgrade.

Broken Armstrong Circuit #2: Defeat the new Super Tough Lizard that can block all forms of attacks. Leaving the room, go upstairs and into the hallway. There’s a pile of crates in the corner obscuring a circuit.

Vlog #3: Inside the atrium, right as you enter, look to the left of the pillar.

Billboard #1: A flying robot billboard is right on the balcony’s edge facing the giant statue of Kale.

Broken Armstrong Circuit #3: Still in the atrium entrance balcony, look to the right. There’s a hidden path of platforms leading up to the top of the room. Between two bushes, you’ll find this circuit on the upper level.

Graffiti #2: Continue on the hidden upper level of the atrium entrance. Blast through the crates further down this path — there’s a graffiti image on the left wall.

Life Gauge Piece #2: Treasure Chest – To the right of the graffiti, double-jump through the opening in the wooden panels to collect this piece from a treasure chest.

SPECTRA Door: Double jump around the wooden wall to the left of the treasure chest robot to find a well-hidden SPECTRA door.

Broken Armstrong Circuit #4: After riding the grapple-points on the yellow wire, Chai will drop onto a floating garden platform. Turn around or you’ll miss a circuit.

HR Investigator: On the same platform as the previous circuit, look to the sides of the platform. On the left (after landing) you’ll find it off the edge, on a hidden lower ledge.

Gold Statue #1: From the circuit, jump on the platform to enter a floating office interior. Look on the wall to the left to find a Kale Statue.

Vlog #4: Near the exit door to the same office, on a break area table between two couches.

Life Gauge Piece #3: Exiting the office interior, look beyond the two orange crates before climbing the air-conditioning units to the office rooftop.

Billboard #2: On the office rooftop, you’ll spot a floating robot billboard to the left of the next floating building.

Broken Armstrong Circuit #5: Inside the next office interior, go through the entrance door and check the right corner.

Vlog #5: In the back of the same office, on a computer terminal between the two doors.

Broken Piece of Health Tank #1: In the second office interior, enter the door to the left behind the pile of boxes. Inside, jump on the tall shelf to find this upgrade.

Vlog #6: On the second rooftop. Look on the bench near the trees.

Graffiti #3: Next to the previous Vlog, look to the right for another hidden ledge. Drop down to get this graffiti on the wall.

Electric Reverb Core Piece #1: Punch off the giant head of the Kale statue, then zip-line toward the Financial Office entrance. On the giant piece of statue that leads to the office like a bridge, turn around and drop onto the garden platform below.

Graffiti #4: At the Financial entrance doors, look on the right wall behind the gold pillars.

Broken Armstrong Circuit #6: To the left of the entrance doors, down the narrow side-path.

Vlog #7: Also, on the left side of the Finance entrance, there’s a tablet on the edge of a garden.

The final collectibles are found in the HQ. You need to read all the notes and purchase all the extra Broken Circuits to complete your collection.