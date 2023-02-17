Assassin’s Creed Franchise Will Reportedly Be Present During Ubisoft’s E3 2023 Showcase

Ubisoft has had a bit of a rough go in 2023. We have seen several reports of canceled games and titles getting pushed back. For instance, Skull and Bones were one of the games that unfortunately got another delay this year. But that doesn’t mean the studio doesn’t have content to showcase. In fact, yesterday, we reported on Ubisoft’s CEO confirming that they would be attending E3 2023. That’s, of course, if there’s an E3 this year, as we’ve seen past events get canceled or transitioned to an online-only showcase a few times.

Still, the question is just what exactly we might be seeing from this company at E3 2023. Thanks to a report from Insider Gaming, their sources noted that we should see Assassin’s Creed Mirage along with Assassin’s Creed Nexus at the event. We can offer some insight if you’re unfamiliar with these two games. First, we know that Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the next mainline installment of the franchise. This game will put players into 9th-century Baghdad, focusing on the Islamic Golden Age. Additionally, we already know that the game will focus on a street thief named Basim Ibn Ishaq.

That particular game is set to launch at some point in 2023. Alongside Assassin’s Creed Mirage is Assassin’s Creed Nexus. Unfortunately, we don’t know much about this game, but we know that this is an upcoming VR title. We’ll likely get a more in-depth showcase of Assassin’s Creed Nexus this year and what the title will offer players. However, that’s not the only Assassin’s Creed project in the works. If you recall, there is also Assassin’s Creed Red, along with Assassin’s Creed Hexe. Both of these are likely not to be present at this year’s E3 event.

Both games were teased in the past, but nothing, in particular was showcased to hype fans up. Those two projects are also likely still in early development, so we’ll not likely get anything in those specific titles during E3. Of course, we’re certainly wondering if there are any surprises from Ubisoft and if we’ll actually get our hands on the games before 2023 wraps. In the past, we have heard rumors of a Far Cry 7, but that’s also reportedly early in development, which likely means we won’t see this game highlighted during E3 either. So it’s really turned into a waiting game to see what titles will be brought back out into the limelight again.