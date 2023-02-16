Ubisoft Will Reportedly Attend E3 This Year

E3 has been a staple event for the video game industry for years. It was mainly a press event that allowed game developers to share what was coming down the road. That ultimately translated to different reports both in physical media and later to online publications. However, E3 has since started to pivot towards an event for everyone. Journalists to fans could attend and see the new announcements while playing some of the latest games. Of course, that’s not something we have seen much of lately.

With the pandemic, there was the closure of E3 in 2020, followed by an online-only event in 2021. Then when 2022 came around, we saw the event canceled again, which left some fans wondering if 2023 would happen. While there are plans to see E3 come back and become more of an event for the general public, it seems Ubisoft is game on attending. Thanks to a report from Video Games Chronicle, we’re finding out that there was an earnings call from Ubisoft. It was during this investor’s call that the Ubisoft CEO, Yves Guillemot, noted that E3 would happen if there is one this year.

Not only will the company attend the event, but they will also reportedly have a lot of things to showcase. Of course, we know of a few games in development that fans are waiting to enjoy. For instance, a game that has continued to see delays is Skulls & Bones. Likewise, we know that fans are waiting on the Beyond Good and Evil 2 title, which continues to evade being showcased to fans. Regardless, those of you who are Ubisoft fans might see the company take the stage again to showcase some of the content being developed for an upcoming release. According to industry insider, Tom Henderson, he feels that this will be content we’ve already known about and perhaps gameplay footage for Assassin’s Creed Nexus and Mirage.

Mirage and Nexus gameplay is scheduled for June, the last I heard. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) February 16, 2023

Although, it will be interesting to see what companies will be making a return to E3. Sony, Nintendo, and Microsoft had taken up their own streams and showcases. Regardless, we’ll have to wait and see if the event does come around and what showcases will be present during E3 2023. Similar to past years, we’ll likely see a few days’ worth of presentations if E3 does come around alongside showcases that are being held outside of E3 2023.