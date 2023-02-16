Wild Hearts: Basic Karakuri Explained | Crafting Guide

There are a lot of in-depth combat mechanics in Wild Hearts depending on what sort of playstyle you choose, however, one thing is necessary for all players regardless of their builds: understanding karakuri is key to survival. In brief, karakuri are crafting objects made by the player that serve a large number of functions both in battle against kemono and outside of it.

Understanding karakuri is pretty simple once you get the hang of it, but it’ll take plenty of practice to use it seamlessly alongside your attacks. Here’s everything you need to know about using karakuri in Wild Hearts.

What is Karakuri?

Karakuri are crafting elements that you can make in Wild Hearts to aid you in battle, hunt kemono, and build camps. There are two different kinds: basic karakuri and dragon karakuri. Players who master karakuri are going to be much more successful in their efforts to hunt kemono and upgrade their gear.

Basic Karakuri Explained

Basic karakuri are small wooden objects that are able to be made quickly that usually help the player in combat or traversal. For example, the first two types of basic karakuri that players get access to are the crate and the spring. Crates allow players to climb to out-of-reach ledges or jump off them to deal high amounts of damage to kemono. Springs launch the player forward to cross gaps, dodge out of the way, or close the distance between themselves and the kemono they’re hunting.

In combat, basic karakuri can also be used to block incoming attacks from kemono, giving the player an opening to counterattack while the beast recoils.

To craft basic karakuri, hold down the left bumper to pull up the crafting menu. Select the karakuri you want to make and it will form in the selected area instantly. In order to be able to craft basic karakuri, however, you’ll need to have karakuri thread.

Karakuri Thread

Karakuri thread is a basic crafting item that’s found in abundance across the world of Wild Hearts. To find it, use your Hunter Vision by holding the left trigger when you explore the world and you’ll find certain trees and rocks that are highlighted in green. Approach them and you’ll be prompted to hold the left trigger to “extract thread.” Do so and the tree/rock will burst into small pieces of karakuri thread.

You can see how much karakuri thread you have based on the number in the diamond at the bottom of the screen. When you first start Wild Hearts, you can only hold 12. Different basic karakuri costs different amounts of thread to craft, so make sure you’re restocking whenever you get low.

Getting New Basic Karakuri

To see all of the different types of karakuri both basic and dragon you have access to, open the game menu and go to the karakuri tab. Here, you’ll see a tree that connects all of the karakuri in the game together. In order to get new basic karakuri, you’ll need to awaken it in this menu using the kemono orbs you get from successful hunts.

There are certain karakuri that can’t be unlocked simply by purchasing them with kemono orbs, instead, you’ll need to successfully hunt kemono to learn them.