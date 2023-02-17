Wild Hearts: How to Hold More Karakuri Thread

Mastering the use of basic karakuri is one of the most important skills to get a handle on in Wild Hearts. Because it’s so versatile in both combat and exploration, players will want to be able to make as much basic karakuri as possible. Unfortunately, you’ll only be able to hold 12 karakuri threads, the crafting resources you need to build basic karakuri, when you start the game.

Luckily, you won’t be limited to holding just 12 threads for the entire game. Like most things in Wild Hearts, you can actually upgrade your carrying capacity as long as you have the proper resources. Here’s everything you need to know about holding more karakuri thread and how to expand your inventory slots in Wild Hearts.

More Wild Hearts guides:

| Dragon Karakuri Explained | Basic Karakuri Explained |

How to Increase Your Karakuri Thread Amount

In theory, increasing the amount of karakuri thread you can hold is pretty simple. In practice, it might take a little bit of time and exploration in search of resources. To do it, you’ll need to find Tsukumo, the orb-like creatures that are hidden throughout each of the game’s discrete areas. There are a lot of Tsukumo in each area, so keep your eyes peeled and you’ll be able to start finding them or follow this guide (link coming soon) that shows you how to find them more consistently.

Once you’ve befriended a few Tsukomo, create a campfire using dragon karakuri and warm yourself with it. While sitting by it, choose the option to “enhance Tsukomo.” Here, you’ll be able to increase your companion Tsukomo’s attack, defense, assist, and threader forms (more details about what those do in our Tsukomo guide linked here.) As you upgrade your Tsukomo, you will periodically get a notification saying that your thread capacity will be upgraded upon the next level up.

To upgrade your Tsukomo, you’ll need Old Cogs, an item collected by befriending more Tsukomo. Once you have enough to upgrade, do so and as you go your karakuri thread capacity will increase. With more thread, you’ll be able to make more basic karakuri, so it’s a good idea to periodically spend some time in every area searching for Tsukomo as they’re pretty simple to find and befriending them is beneficial in multiple ways both in combat and out of it.