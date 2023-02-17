Wild Hearts: Tsukumo Explained | Companion Guide

There are a lot of mechanics and systems at play in Wild Hearts but one that goes relatively unexplained by the game’s many tutorials is the Tsukumo. If you’ve played the game for a few hours, you’ve likely already encountered a few Tsukumo, you just might not know what to do with them since the game doesn’t do a whole lot to explain their importance.

As it turns out, Tsukumo are extremely important both in combat and out of it so it’s worth your time to understand how they work, what they do, and how you can use them for your benefit. Here’s everything you need to know about Tsukumo in Wild Hearts.

What Are Tsukumo?

Tsukumo are orb-like wooden creatures found scattered across the different areas of Wild Hearts. In the starting area alone, there are 50 to be found which means, if you’re keeping an eye out for them, you should be able to find them pretty easily. When you do, approach them and pull the left trigger to befriend them. With one in your party, it’ll fight alongside you as you hunt kemono.

In combat, Tsukumo will deal damage to kemono, distract them to give you an opening to counterattack, and use karakuri thread of their own to weaken them. All in all, it’s a good idea to keep a Tsukumo at your side for those reasons alone, however, they’re even more useful than that as upgrading them will also expand your carrying capacity for karakuri thread.

How to Find Tsukumo

In the early game, you’ll need to find Tsukumo by simply exploring the world. As mentioned above, there are a lot of Tsukumo hidden across it so you shouldn’t have too much difficulty as long as you keep your eyes peeled. They tend to hang out near small points of interest just off the beaten path. When you find one, approach it and befriend it.

As you learn how to make more dragon karakuri, you’ll end up being able to craft the Hunting Tower: Deep Probe. When created, you’ll be able to see everything you would with a normal Hunting Tower in addition to all of the Tsukumo in the area. Interact with the tower and then open your map and the Tsukumo will be marked with question marks. This is a much easier way to find them than simply combing over every inch of the map so it’s not a bad idea to wait to start hunting for them until you have the Hunting Tower: Deep Probe unlocked.

How to Upgrade Tsukumo

Once you’ve found some Tsukumo, craft a campfire using dragon karakuri and warm yourself with it. Select the option “enhance Tsukumo” and you’ll pull up the upgrade menu. Here, you can upgrade four things: attack, defense, assist, and threader forms. Attack form increases your Tsukumo’s damage output, defense form increases your Tsukumo’s health and defense stats, assist form increases how much your Tsukumo will heal you during combat, and threader form increases how much karakuri thread your Tsukumo gives you.

In order to upgrade your Tsukumo, you’ll need to have Old Cogs, an item received by befriending Tsukumo. Essentially, if you want your Tsukumo to be strong and helpful, you’ll need to find as many as you can out in the world. In addition to increasing your companion’s abilities, you’ll also be upgrading your carrying capacity for karakuri thread when you upgrade your Tsukumo, giving you even more incentive to upgrade them.

How to Customize Your Tsukumo

You can customize your Tsukumo at campfires as well. Rest at one and enter the Tsukumo upgrade menu. While here, hitting the bumpers on your controller will cycle through the different looks your Tsukumo can have. To increase the number of looks, find more Tsukumo out in the world. You can also rename your Tsukumo by hitting the button prompt at the bottom of the screen and inputting a customized name. This is helpful for those playing Wild Hearts online where their Tsukumo can be mixed up with another player’s.