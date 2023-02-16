Wild Hearts: Dragon Karakuri Explained | Crafting Guide

Karakuri is one of the most important elements in Wild Hearts. Whether it’s being used as a trampoline to fling yourself towards a kemono you’re hunting or as a way to upgrade a camp, karakuri is an essential key to successful hunts in Wild Hearts. At its core, karakuri are crafting items that you can make on the fly while exploring the game’s vast world, but it’s broken up into two different categories: basic karakuri and dragon karakuri.

Here’s everything you need to know about dragon karakuri. If you’re looking for a rundown of basic karakuri, check out our guide right here.

Dragon Karakuri Explained

While basic karakuri are the small, wooden crafting items that you can quickly make to give yourself an advantage in battle or traverse the world more easily, dragon karakuri tend to be more focused on preparing for the fight ahead. They’re usually things that will help you upgrade your equipment like the Field Forge or improve your ability to locate kemono like the Hunting Tower.

In order to craft dragon karakuri, hold down the left bumper and then click the left stick in to open up the dragon karakuri menu. From here, select which karakuri you want to build. On the right side of the screen, you’ll find a text box explaining what each karakuri does and what it costs to build.

Despite how the name might sound, you won’t be using dragon karakuri in battle, instead, the origins of its name come from the resources required to craft it: the dragon pit.

Dragon Pit Explained

In order to craft basic karakuri, you’ll need to have karakuri thread in your inventory. Crafting dragon karakuri, on the other hand, doesn’t require any karakuri thread. Instead, it costs resources found in dragon pits. Dragon pits are found scattered across the map, noted on the “detailed map” in the map tab of the menu.

When activated, they give you a fixed amount of resources that you can use to build new dragon karakuri. If you run out of resources from the dragon pits by crafting dragon karakuri, you’ll need to upgrade them with materials gathered from the world. Each dragon pit can be upgraded five times giving you plenty of resources to build all the dragon karakuri you need.

Getting New Dragon Karakuri

To get new types of dragon karakuri, open the karakuri menu. Here, you’ll find different karakuri that you can unlock using the kemono orbs you earn from successful hunts. Dragon karakuri are represented by square icons while basic karakuri have inside octagons. As you purchase more dragon karakuri, new kinds will become available to you.

Not all dragon karakuri can be purchased with kemono orbs, however, some require you to hunt specific kemono to learn.