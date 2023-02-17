Splatoon 3 Unveils New Special Weapon For “Fresh Season”

It seems the swarm of news from Splatoon 3 won’t stop anytime soon. The title was already heavily featured in a Nintendo Direct last week. Then it got several pieces of news that followed that presentation. The biggest one arguably was that a new “season” of content was heading our way on March 1st, known as “Fresh Season.” It would follow up the “Chill Season” content, and we got a very small tease of what would be featured within that. Today, we got a follow-up tweet from the team at Squid Research Labs, and they unveiled a new special weapon for players to wield!

The weapon is called the “Super Chump,” and it’s meant to serve a big tactical purpose in the field. In the game, you can “Super Jump” to a spot where your teammate happens to be after you die. It can help you get back into the game or help you cover an area that might need a little extra ink power. However, if an enemy is nearby, it can be a risk to Super Jump because they’ll see the marker you make as you’re incoming and then splat you right when you land.

The Super Chump is meant to help counter that. You’ll launch a set of decoys that’ll register as potential Super Jump spots. But then, when the enemy approaches, the decoys will load up with ink and explode! They’ll wipe out any enemies that dare approach, and your team gets to Super Jump where they want to for a short time without worrying. To see the Super Chump in action, check out the tweet below:

We know you want to see the Super Chump in action, so…check it out! Now, your enemy can destroy the decoys if they realize what's happening, but you can use that to your advantage. Get your OWN spot set up where you can camp on the campers while they try to take out your decoys! pic.twitter.com/xyem2iLRNS — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) February 17, 2023

It’s very interesting to see Splatoon 3 bring in a special weapon directly meant to affect the strategies of certain parties. This might be a first for the franchise, but we can’t say that for certain. What will be curious is how both sides in this equation will use and try to counter the weapon. The development team has clearly tested this out to ensure it’s not too OP. But how the millions of players figure out how to use this to their own advantage will be fun to see.

The announcement comes on the heels of the reveal that the first wave of the Expansion Pass for the game will arrive on the 28th. Then it’ll immediately be followed by the arrival of “Fresh Season” on the first.

It’s never been a better time to be a fan of the franchise.