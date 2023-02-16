Splatoon 3 Announces “Fresh Season” Starting In March!

If you’ve been a fan of Splatoon 3 since its launch, you’ve likely been surprised by how much content and news has dropped for the game over the last week or so. We’ve had a Splatfest, that had a shocking result, we’ve had news about its Expansion Pass and when Wave 1 of it would arrive, and then we got news about an art book and soundtrack releasing in Japan. So what possible news could there be left to share about this game? Well, at least one more piece of news. Because today on Twitter, it was announced that the game would be getting a “Fresh Season” of content starting March 1st.

The content is the counterpart to the “Chill Season” we had at the beginning of December last year and will feature new items for fans to get, new weapons to wield, and new surprises to enjoy.

Breaking news! SRL here with advance info about next season in the Splatoon 3 game! We'll be entering Fresh Season 2023 on March 1st, and SRL's hardworking scientists have you covered with a plethora of discoveries. Grab 8 pencils (if you have tentacles), and start taking notes! pic.twitter.com/4F46cHbWvn — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) February 16, 2023

For example, the big surprise is a new special move, the Kraken Royale! You’ll become a giant squid or octopus and be completely invincible as you roam around the map. You can ink areas, splat enemies, and even do a special charge attack! The only catch is a moment of weakness as you transform. So stay safe as you shift into your “larger self!”

That info was the “advance part” of the content. We’ll learn more as we draw closer to the March 1st release date. However, if you look at the official “Fresh Season” art, new weapons are highlighted, a few stages are shown via pictures, and more! When “Chill Season” came out, it featured a large roster of gear, weapons, and stages for fans to have fun in. There’s no reason to think this won’t be more of the same.

That wasn’t the only thing that Splatoon 3 had announced recently, as we stated earlier. We just discovered that the Expansion Pass’s first wave would come out on the 28th! Yeah, it’s coming one day before “Fresh Season” debuts. In Wave 1, you’ll go back to Inkopolis and have the choice to make that your new home base should you feel the need to relive some nostalgia. You can do everything there and relive the wonderful performances of the Squid Sisters in Japan!

The art book and soundtracks coming to Japan will also please franchise fans, and hopefully they’ll release worldwide eventually. So as you can see, there’s a lot to look forward to in the coming weeks.