Metro Exodus Successor Is Reportedly Fully Playable

4A Games is known for the Metro franchise. Its debut title was Metro 2033 in 2010, and the studio has continued to bring out thrilling new games over the years. 2019 marks their latest release, Metro Exodus, but we have known for a while now that the studio has been working on the next Metro game. Today, we’re learning that 4A Games is well underway with the development of this new upcoming title. In fact, it seems that there is already a fully playable build of the game, though we still are waiting on the specific details to come out.

This post-apocalyptic FPS series has quite the following, so we’re sure there are fans eager to see a new update on this game. While not official, a report from Insider Gaming claims that the studio is working on a fully playable build. Again, back in 2020, the 4A Games studio unveiled that they were working on the next Metro title, so they have had a few years already going through the game. But Insider Gaming sources stated that they have a fully playable build which might indicate the official announcement reveal of this title could be coming soon.

Again, there’s nothing official out just yet about what this next installment will entail. However, that should hopefully change soon. We could look at previous installments and get an idea of what to expect, such as FPS gameplay and stealth component. But those finer details on what the studio has prepared for this new game should hopefully come out into the marketplace this year with a potential release launch window.

Additionally, this game will likely take advantage of the latest hardware for consoles. Perhaps this will allow more room for the developers to really craft up a post-apocalyptic world for players to explore. Nevertheless, we’re forced to wait on an official trailer reveal for the new game. In the meantime, players can enjoy 4A Games’ latest release, Metro Exodus. This title launched back in 2019, and since then, it has been released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. In fact, we also have a Before You Buy video coverage for this game which you can view in our video embedded below.