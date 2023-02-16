Atomic Heart PlayStation Consoles Game File Size Unveiled

If you are interested in Atomic Heart, then you might want to start looking at your storage drives. Today, we’re finding out how much storage space you’ll need to sacrifice on your PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 to enjoy the game. Likewise, there is not a significant difference between the two games. Still, oddly enough, you will need to ensure you have more storage space available on the PlayStation 4 compared to the PlayStation 5. Either way, you have a few days to ensure your storage drives have enough space to enjoy the game.

As reported by the PlayStation Game Size Twitter account, the PlayStation 4 version of Atomic Heart game size will come in at 47.901 GB. However, if you’re picking this game up on the PlayStation 5, you’ll find Atomic Heart comes in at 41.677 GB of storage space requirements. So, again, you have a few days before the game launches in the marketplace. However, it’s worth noting that if you want to enjoy the game right as it launches, you’ll find that the title will offer a pre-load on February 19, 2023. That will ensure you’re ready to go when the title launches into the marketplace on February 21, 2023.

Of course, if you don’t know what pre-load means, then we have you covered. Pre-load is the ability to download and install a video game ahead of its launch. This will allow players to ensure their games are readily available on their console as soon as they officially launch into the marketplace. Now just because the game is downloaded and installed on your console, that doesn’t mean you can just start playing the game. Atomic Heart, like other pre-load titles, will be locked, which will keep players from jumping into the game until it’s officially available in the marketplace.

Atomic Heart will follow an alternate timeline where the Soviet Union has thrived. This has allowed new technological advances as humanity can now rely on advanced humanoid robotics to assist them in different routine tasks. However, something has caused the robots to turn on humanity, and you’re left with figuring out what happened along with stopping their uprising. Players will be able to play this game on February 21, 2023. When it does launch into the marketplace, you’ll find it available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Likewise, it’s worth noting that this game will be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch. In the meantime, you can check out the game trailer for Atomic Heart in the video we have embedded above.