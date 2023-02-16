Resident Evil 4 Remake Confirmed For New Game Plus Mode, Photo Mode & More

There is plenty of hype for Resident Evil fans. This coming month we’ll be diving into the remake of Resident Evil 4. While we are eager to get our hands on the game that became such a massive hit in 2005, there are plenty of questions left unanswered. Recently, Game Informer managed to speak with Resident Evil 4 Remake developers Yasuhiro Ampo and Yoshiaki Hirabayashi about some of the things we might be able to expect with the game. Fortunately, there were plenty of questions that the duo could answer.

During a new video upload from Game Informer, the publication asked a series of rapid-fire questions about Resident Evil 4’s upcoming remake title. During the barrage of questions, a few notable pieces of information has come out to the public. For instance, we know that there are some new features players could take advantage of. Included in the mix is the confirmation that Resident Evil 4 Remake will be making use of the PlayStation 5 DualSense features. There weren’t any specifics to go along with this confirmation, but it seems we can expect some haptic feedback as you progress through the game.

Additionally, we know that the game will also feature a new game plus mode along with a photo mode. So if you ever wanted to snap a photo in-game as you progress through the Resident Evil 4 campaign, you’ll be able to do. Likewise, you’ll have a reason to go through the campaign all over again after you finish the game. Of course, we also got some new details outside of features in this video interview. For instance, we know that players won’t be able to do an all-knife run as there will be specific moments within the game that will require a certain weapon. Likewise, this remake has almost no QTEs compared to the original release.

If you haven’t been keeping tabs on the Resident Evil 4 Remake, players can expect this game on March 24, 2023. This title follows Leon Kennedy, who is sent to a rural village in Spain as an organization kidnaps the president’s daughter, Ashley Graham. When the game does release into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.