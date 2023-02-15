Splatoon 3 Getting Special Art Book and Soundtrack In Japan!

There is no doubt that Japan has some of the most loyal fans in the world. We say this not because of their technology or desire to “buy anything that is tied to their favorite thing,” as other countries have it in various forms. But when it comes to Japan, they want to “absorb” everything possible from their fandom. As a result, they can’t get enough, whether it be music, anime, or video games. Splatoon 3 is an excellent example of this. The game was an instant million-seller in Japan alone, and they take their love of the franchise to new heights via the events and items they get there.

You might recall that during the “Nintendo Live” event last year, there was a “live” concert featuring the main three bands from the franchise: the Squid Sisters, Off the Hook, and Deep Cut. The place was packed, and fans were jamming the whole time. You have another great thing coming your way for those fans in Japan. It was announced today and detailed by Nintendo Everything that a Splatoon 3 Artbook and soundtrack would be coming to Japan.

As for what’s inside, the book’s details will give you a deeper look at everything within the game. That includes the culture of the Splatlands, which is where you are in Splatoon 3. Furthermore, you’ll get an enhanced look at the stages you play in, the single-player mode that takes you to the “distant past” to understand what happened in the present, and more. The art book is set for a March 31st release date in Japan. It’s not confirmed that the book will come to the US, but given the popularity of the franchise, and the sales it’s had worldwide, it’s not out of the realm of possibility.

As for the soundtrack, that’ll feature a 4-disc collection of tracks from the game. But wait, there’s more! Remember the Nintendo Live event? The performances from that show will be included in the disc set. Additionally, a special booklet will be included that does a deep dive into the group Deep Cut. The soundtrack will arrive on April 26th and hasn’t been confirmed for the West yet.

But, one thing was dropped today that everyone can enjoy. Nintendo decided to make a video highlighting the people behind the group “C-Side,” and show them in the studio recording their “hit track” Clickbait. You can check out the video below: