Metroid Prime Remastered: How to Solve the Chozo Ice Temple Puzzle | Wave Beam Guide

When player first arrive at the Chozo Ice Temple in Phendrana Drifts, they can be easily confused by what to focus on in the room.

Longtime Nintendo fans got a few nice surprises at the latest Nintendo Direct, as a newly revamped version of Metroid Prime was shadow-dropped, as well as a bevy of classics for the Game Boy and Game Boy Advance, respectively. Metroid Prime Remastered allows players to choose between the GameCube, Wii, and a new dual-stick controller configuration and also offers highly updated visuals with an astonishing level of detail.

However, as this is a Metroid game, this refreshing upgrade of one of the series’ best entries is also utterly loaded with hidden secrets and hard-to-find items, some of which you’ll need to finish the game. In fact, one of the earliest roadblocks that you’re likely to run into while playing or replaying this masterpiece is at the Chozo Ice Temple in Phendrana Drifts, a room that holds many secrets.

While there is indeed a lot to do and see in this puzzling room, when you first arrive at it, you might easily misunderstand what you’re supposed to be focusing on. That’s why we’re going to lay it all out for you below so that you can just grab your Wave Beam upgrade and move on from this area for now.

Other Metroid Prime Remastered Guides:

How to Defeat the Mother Sheegoth – How to Get the Super Missile – How to Get the Space Jump

How to Solve the Chozo Ice Temple Puzzle in Metroid Prime Remastered

The Chozo Ice Temple offers one of the trickier puzzles in Metroid Prime Remastered, as players have to look around the area very carefully with their Scan Visor and also know what kind of explosive blows up what type of sediment as well. In essence, though, you’ll be starting from the bottom of the room and jumping up all of the platforms until you reach the top.

Once you do, there is another platform on the upper right side that you can walk across so that you can jump onto the frozen waterfall. Now, your attention is naturally going to be drawn to the big Chozo statue and the obvious Morph Ball pathway below it, which is blocked by ice. Though those are important and will yield new secrets for you later on in the game, they’re not what you’re actually concerned with at the moment.

Instead, turn your attention to the four Chozo busts that are protruding from the wall. The one closest to the door that’s blocked by a see-through, wing-like cage is going to be your target. All you need to do is shoot it with a missile to open up a slot for your Morph Ball. Now just roll on up into your tinier form, hop in, and use a bomb to open up the pathway to the door. Then just head inside, and the Wave Beam is all yours.

As for the other Chozo busts, you can’t do anything about those either at the moment, so you’re going to want to come back to this secret-filled room later when you’ve got more advanced equipment like the Super Missile and the Plasma Beam.