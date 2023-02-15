PlayStation Online Multiplayer Will Be Free This Weekend

One of the major components of PlayStation Plus is the ability for players to join in on multiplayer gameplay. Players that want to compete or join in some cooperative multiplayer gameplay will need a subscription to this service. However, you might find that there are a few weekends in which companies like Sony will offer free multiplayer gameplay. Today we’re finding out that Sony is bringing out free multiplayer this weekend. That means if you don’t have a PlayStation Plus subscription, you can still join in online and play some of your favorite games.

This news came from the official PlayStation Blog website. Sony noted that they are throwing together a PlayStation Plus Festival of Play. It’s their goal to bring out new and engaging experiences for players. Included in the mix was a new game trial for God of War Ragnarok, new discounts for certain video games, giveaways, tournaments, and more. Most of these events were tied to a PlayStation Plus subscription service. Although, even those without the subscription service could, at the very least, play some multiplayer gameplay this weekend.

Now, this is only for the weekend, so you will get to enjoy online multiplayer without a PlayStation Plus membership on February 18 through February 19. So you might want to make the most out of the limited time to play some of your games online. It’s also potentially a means to test out the online component for certain games. If you find yourself enjoying the game, then you can potentially pick up a PlayStation Plus membership subscription after this weekend wraps up. There are multiple tiers available, each offering its own incentives. But you will get multiplayer gameplay with each subscription.

Meanwhile, if you’re already subscribed to PlayStation Plus, then you might want to check out the different events rolling out for players. As mentioned, Sony is throwing together a PlayStation Festival of Play, which offers a few different events, such as additional discounts for select video game titles. You can read the full breakdown for the PlayStation Plus Festival of Play event right here. Additionally, it’s worth pointing out that there was an early leak of new PlayStation Plus games coming out this month. Those with PlayStation Plus will want to check out what games are heading to the service soon.