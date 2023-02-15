Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 – All Season 2 Battle Pass Content

With the start of Season 2 of both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, an all-new Battle Pass has become available for players to work their way through. With over 100 rewards, players will want to know what exactly this new stream of content entails before deciding to put money down for it and where some of the specific items are found in the new Sector system. This guide will provide a full list of all the Season 2 Battle Pass Content in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

Full List of All Season 2 Battle Pass Content In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

Just like in Season 1, the Battle Pass of Season 2 utilized a system that debuted in both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. This new system utilizes a new “Sectors” system, which will see all of the content divided into groups of five. Players will need to use Battle Token Tier Skips by playing either Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2.0 to unlock each item, with the fifth “High Value Target” item becoming available only after the four other items in the Sector are unlocked. When all items in a Sector are earned, the Sector will be completed and will unlock all adjacent Sectors, allowing you to take a branching path to the next Sector that has rewards that you find the most appealing.

The free Battle Pass includes items such as new weapons and earnable CoD Points with each Sector having at least one item available for free players. Players that upgrade to the premium Battle Pass gain access to over 100 rewards, including new Operators, weapon blueprints, and up to 1,400 CoD Points. In the breakdown, I will mark items that players who go through the free Battle Pass will be able to unlock by writing “Free Tier” next to the item. Once all Sectors are completed, you will unlock a special Completion Bonus. Below is the full list of every item available in the Season 2 Battle Pass for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 broken down per Sector:

B0 (Earned for Purchasing the Battle Pass): Battle Pass XP Bonus: 10% Boost to Battle Pass Progression M4 Weapon Blueprint: Watchful SO-14 Weapon Blueprint: Corporeal State Gun Screen: Emblematic HVT- Operator: Ronin

B1: Calling Card: Job Done 1 Hour Weapon Double XP Token Emblem: All Smiles Weapon Charm: Fear the Mask (Free Tier) HVT- Lachmann-556 Weapon Blueprint: Warrior’s Will



B2: 15-Minute Double Weapon XP Token 15-Minute Double XP Token P890 Weapon Blueprint: Beyond All Heavy Tank Vehicle Skin: Ancient Wisdom (Free Tier) HVT- Chuy Operator Skin: Fusillade

B3: 30-Minute Double XP Token MX9 Weapon Blueprint: Battle Rhythm Large Weapon Decal: Akuma 100 CoD Points (Free Tier) HVT- König Operator Skin: Expedition

B4: Weapon Sticker: Wild Dragon 30-Minute Double Weapon XP Token Weapon Charm: Heaven Large Weapon Decal: Dragon’s Snarl HVT- New Weapon: KV Broadside (Free Tier)

B5: Emblem: Resolute 15-Minute Double XP Token 100 CoD Points Gun Screen: Ranking Officer (Free Tier) HVT- RAAL MG Weapon Blueprint: Sundered Peace

B6: Weapon Sticker: Flaming Fox Weapon Charm: Black Kitsune 15-Minute Double Weapon XP Token (Free Tier) Large Weapon Decal: Uncaged Rage HVT- SA-B 50 Weapon Blueprint: Drawn Blade

B7: Lockwood 300 Weapon Blueprint: Haste Emblem: Job Done Calling Card: All Smiles War Track: The 90’s (Free Tier) HVT- SUV Vehicle Skin: Universal Tourist



B8: Light Helo Vehicle Skin: Combat Stance 30-Minute Double XP Token Calling Card: Gust (Free Tier) Loading Screen: Wind Rising HVT- Kleo Operator Skin: Gozen

B9: Large Weapon Decal: Soaring Dragon 15-Minute Double XP Token Expedite 12 Weapon Blueprint: Serene Resolve (Free Tier) Light Tank Vehicle Skin: Red Demon HVT- Hutch Operator Skin: Vengeful Dragon

B10: Operator Finishing Move: Sticky Situation 45-Minute Double XP Token (Free Tier) Victus XMR Weapon Blueprint: Intent and Impact RHIB Vehicle Skin: Showdown at Sundown HVT- Rose Operator Skin: Sheathed Blade



B11: 100 CoD Points Weapon Sticker: Presence of Death Weapon Charm: No More Thirst Large Weapon Decal: Be Koi HVT- New Weapon: ISO Hemlock (Free Tier)



B12: Loading Screen: Facing Death Large Weapon Decal: Prepared to Duel TAQ-56 Weapon Blueprint: Unbroken Action 100 CoD Points (Free Tier) HVT- 100 CoD Points

B13: Emblem: Feeling the Heat Calling Card: Eyes of Fire Kastov-74u Weapon Blueprint: Blistering Iron 100 CoD Points HVT- New Weapon: Dual Kodachis (Free Tier)

B14: Loading Screen: Wading Weapon Sticker: Sovereign Samurai Weapon Charm: Dead Samurai Armored Patrol Boat Vehicle Skin: In the Deep (Free Tier) HVT- KV Broadside Weapon Blueprint: Ten Million

B15: Calling Card: Aqua Samurai 1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token 100 CoD Points (Free Tier) 100 CoD Points HVT- Conor Operator Skin: Return Fire

B16: Loading Screen: Repercussions 1 Hour Double XP Token PDSW 528 Weapon Blueprint: Dread Bringer (Free Tier) APC Vehicle Skin: Roving Inferno HVT- Nova Operator Skin: Ruthless Pursuit

B17: Calling Card: Purple Fear Emblem: Melting Fear SO-14 Weapon Blueprint: Might and Virtue War Track: Rock and/or Roll (Free Tier) HVT- LTV Vehicle Skin: Rising Haze

B18: 100 CoD Points 45-Minute Double Weapon XP Token (Free Tier) Signal 50 Weapon Blueprint: Fluid Maneuvers GMC Hummer EV Vehicle Skin: Lone Seeker HVT- 100 CoD Points

B19: 100 CoD Points Weapon Sticker: Teeth and Horns Weapon Charm: Obsidian Dragon Heavy Chopper Vehicle Skin: High Winds (Free Tier) HVT- 100 CoD Points

B20: Calling Card: Bitten Emblem: Blade Chimera Weapon Blueprint: Nullify (Free Tier) 100 CoD Points HVT- Fender Operator Skin: Vanquisher

100% Completion: ISO Hemlock Weapon Blueprint: Unchained Fury 100 CoD Points 100 CoD Points 100 CoD Points HVT- Ronin Operator Skin: The Peak



Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as well as Warzone 2.0.

