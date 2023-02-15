Hogwarts Legacy: How To Wipe Out Groups Of Enemies With A Single Spell | Best Build Guide

If you’re willing to wait, you can become the most powerful wizard possible in Hogwarts Legacy. Entire gangs of enemies can be defeated instantly with a little setup and spending talents on the right skills. Here, we’re going to talk about the most powerful combination of spells in the game — this works on even the largest enemies, including trolls and named foes. If you want to 100% the Field Guide and don’t want to put in very much effort, even on the highest difficulties, here are the spells and talents you’ll want to instakill everything. Think of this build like packing the spell equivalent of the BFG 3000.

This build is only available in the Winter section — so if you really want to unleash instakill magic, you’ll need to rush through the earlier story quests to make it to the changing season. And don’t forget to complete every side-quest available from the Slytherin student Sebastian Sallow. You’ll need him if you want to become a proper Dark Wizard.

Avada Kedavra Build | Instakill Multiple Enemies

Using one of the Unforgivables — Dark Arts Spells that are forbidden for students to learn — your Dark Wizard can become completely unstoppable. Using the following talents and unlockable spells, you’ll be able to wipe out entire groups of enemies with ease. This combination of spells is almost too powerful, making later parts of the game incredibly easy if you perform the correct setup. Let’s start by explaining what you’ll need for the build.

Avada Kedavra Build : Avada Kedavra : A spell that instantly kills enemies it is used against. This works on Trolls and Infamous Foes. This spell unlocks in Winter during the Sebastian Sallow side-quest chain. You’ll only unlock it if you agree to learn it near the end of the series. Crucio : A spell that inflicts Curse. If you’re following Sebastian Sallow’s storyline, you’ll unlock this before Avada Kedavra. Crucio Mastery Talent : This Dark Arts Talent causes Crucio to spread to other nearby targets. Very useful for spreading Curse to as many enemies as possible without actually having to target them. Avada Kedavra Mastery Talent : The ultimate Dark Arts Talent. Using Avada Kedavra causes all enemies with curse to die instantly.

How This Build Works: Essentially, we’re building up to one final use of Avada Kedavrta — by using Crucio and other spells (listed below) against enemies, you’ll apply Curse. Curse is a special status effect that causes enemies to take more damage. But that isn’t what we’re after. The goal isn’t to damage enemies, but to spread Curse to as many enemies as possible. Once Curse has been applied to all (or almost all) enemies in the area, you then use Avada Kedavra to wipe them all out. It doesn’t matter what enemy you hit and if they are Cursed, all you have to do is use Avada Kedavra to score an instant kill, and all enemies with curse will die.

More Useful Spells & Talents : Expelliarmus + Disarming Curse Talent : Expelliarmus is a quick and easy spell you can put on your spell set to apply curse to more enemies. Unlock the Disarming Curse Talent so that it also applies curse to every enemy. Blood Curse Talent : Useful for when Avada Kedavra is still charging. The Blood Curse causes all enemies with curse to take the same amount of damage — so you’ll deal damage to every enemy while targeting just one. Imperio Mastery Talent : Spread even more curse with Imperio Mastery Talent, which causes your controlled enemy to curse other enemies with their attacks. Knockback Curse / Slowing Curse : Unlock these Dark Arts Talents so Depulso and Accio apply curse. Make these spells even better with Depulso Mastery and Accio Mastery in the Spells Talent tree. This causes the effect to hit multiple enemies.

By applying Curse to as many enemies as possible, we can rapidly defeat multiple enemies at the same time. Even if you’re fighting a dozen enemies or more, you can take them all out — and if you’re using Crucio and Imperio, you can spread Curse without even targeting the enemies. Unlock Blood Curse in the Dark Arts Talent tree to heal yourself whenever you damage a Cursed enemy. With these talents, you’re truly an unstoppable Dark Wizard.