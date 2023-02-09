Hogwarts Legacy: How To Find Demiguise Moons & Upgrade Your Unlocking Spell | Locations Guide

Locked doors are everywhere in Hogwarts Legacy. It isn’t until the second season — Fall– that you’ll finally get a spell to crack these magical locks open. The Alohomora Spell is unique in that you can only upgrade it by completing a series of side-quests. By taking on side-quests for Mr. Moon, you’ll be tasked with finding rare statues that only appear at night. These are Demiguise Statues, and they appear as the thing Mr. Moon fears the most. You’ll have to find a total of 22 Statues, and they can be extremely tricky to find on your own, especially if you’re searching Hogwarts or Hogsmeade alone. If you want to finally upgrade your unlocking spell and break into houses with Level 2 or Level 3 Locks, here’s where to find all the Demiguise Statues you’ll need to complete both steps of Mr. Moon’s quest.

Demiguise Moon Locations | Fully Upgraded Alohomora

To upgrade your unlocking spell — Alohomora — you’ll need to find rare Demiguise Statues. These can only be collected at night, and you’ll need to complete Mr. Moon’s quest ‘The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament’ to begin hunting them. During this quest, you’ll automatically collect three Statues. After that, you’ll be free to collect as many as you need.

Statue #1 : Grand Staircase, Grand Staircase – Found during the first quest with Gladwin Moon. You’ll collect this statue automatically during ‘The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament’.

: Grand Staircase, Grand Staircase – Found during the first quest with Gladwin Moon. You’ll collect this statue automatically during ‘The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament’. Statue #2 : South Wing, Faculty Tower – In the back of the large Prefects Bathroom in the upper levels of the Faculty Tower. You’ll collect this automatically during ‘The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament’ quest.

: South Wing, Faculty Tower – In the back of the large Prefects Bathroom in the upper levels of the Faculty Tower. You’ll collect this automatically during ‘The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament’ quest. Statue #3: South Wing, Hospital Wing – On the desk at the end of the large ward.

To unlock Alohomora Level 2, you’ll need to collect 12 Demiguise Moons. Three for the starting quest, and 9 for the following side-quest ‘The Man Behind The Moons‘. The best way to find Demiguise Moons is by searching the small villages in the highlands.

NOTE: Demiguise Moons can only be collected at night. To wait until night, open the map and press [R3 / Right Thumb-Stick] to skip ahead.

Statue #1: Aranshire – In the village east of Hogwarts. Use Revelio near the Floo Flame to find the statue on the second floor of the small cottage with a Level 1 lock.

Statue #2: Lower Hogsfield – In the village south of Hogwarts. In the small earth-covered cottage near the entrance to town. The statue is next to the entrance door.

Statue #3: Upper Hogsfield – In the central square cottage with a wheel next to the door. Another village located further north of Hogwarts.

Statue #4: Pitt-Upon-Ford – Near the bridge over the river, south of the Floo Flame, there’s a three-story unlocked house. Find the statue on the third floor.

Statue #5: Brocburrow – Found in the cottage across from the Merlin Trial in the west of the village. On the hill east of Lower Hogsfield.

Statue #6: Keenbridge – In the cottage up the hill. On the west side of the village. The village is on the river south of Hogwarts.

Statue #7: Irondale – Looking away from the Floo Flame, enter the cottage to the right up the hill. Irondale is located down the river, southwest of Keenbridge.

Statue #8: Hogsmeade – Inside Gladrags Wizardwear. Right on the right desk.

Statue #9: Hogsmeade – In the house directly across from Brood and Peck. There’s a Level 1 Lock and the statue is upstairs.

Turn in 9 Moons to unlock Alohomora Level 2. Now you can unlock Level 2 Locks and find more moons. To get Alohomora Level 3, you’ll need to collect 13 Moons.

Statue #1: Hogsmeade – In the alley north of Tomes and Scrolls, and south of Ollivanders. Crack open the locked door to find it in the bedroom.

Statue #2: Hogsmeade – In a cottage on the east edge of town, behind Honeydukes. You’ll need to crack the Level 1 Lock.

Statue #3: Feldcroft – In the cottage directly opposite the Floo Flame with a Level 2 Lock. The village is located further northwest of Irondale.

Statue #4: Marunweem – A village in the far south of the map. You can reach this section of the map at any time, even during Fall. Travel south and enter the mine — run through the underground path to reach the other side. Marunweem is the first village to the southeast across the bridge. Look in the house in the center of the village where the Marunween marker is located.

Statue #5: Bainburgh – In the cottage opposite the vendor with a Level 2 Lock. There town is located southeast of Marunweem.

Statue #6: Cragcroft – Travel further southwest to Cragcroft, the furthest village to the south of the map. Located to the right of the outside vendor, on the second floor of the cottage.

Statue #7: Bell Tower, Bell Tower Courtyard – Unlock the Level 1 Lock to the left of the Floo Flame. Down the portrait hallway, unlock the Level 2 Lock side-room door to find a statue.

Statue #8: Library Annex, Library – Go down to the Restricted Section of the Library. Downstairs, there’s an Eye Chest. Right past the Eye Chest, there’s a statue.

Statue #9: Library Annex, Divination Classroom – Located in the Divination Classrom. Go to the Floo Flame and climb up the ladder.

Statue #10: Astronomy Wing, Professor Fig’s Classroom – Found against the back wall of Fig’s Office in the back of his classroom.

Statue #11: Astronomy Wing, Transfiguration Courtyard – On the bottom floor of the Astronomy Wing, there’s a locked door to the right of the stairs. There’s a Level 2 Lock that leads into a study room with this statue.

Statue #12: Bell Tower Wing, Beasts Classroom – Unlock the Level 2 Lock on the right at the Beasts Classroom. This leads into a bedroom with the statue.

Statue #13: South Wing, Clock Tower Courtyard – Cross the bridge and go left to find a locked door of a closed restroom. Unlock the Level 1 Lock and go through the center stall to find a hidden furnace room. This is the bottom floor of Gryffindor Tower.

Return all 13 Moons to Mr. Moon to complete the side-quest and earn the highest-level version of Alohomora. Now you can unlock Level 3 Locks and access (almost) every room in Hogwarts. Don’t let any locks stop you!