Hogwarts Legacy: How To Solve Beast Symbol Puzzles Doors | Solutions Guide

Hogwarts Legacy drops you into a school full of secrets. The massive and fully explorable school is absolutely overflowing with hidden things to interact with and mini-puzzles. One of those puzzles may seem completely confounding when you first start playing. There are doors with an archway of magical beast symbols. Under the arch, you’ll find two equations — a set or numbers or symbols, with a number in the center. To solve these puzzles, you need to figure out what each symbol represents. If you can solve the symbols, these puzzles are a cinch.

Check out the full guide below to learn how to solve every creature symbol door. We’ve got a small table showing what each creature symbol represents — it makes perfect sense if you think about it, but for players without a strong knowledge of Harry Potter lore, this can be difficult to piece together.

More Hogwarts Legacy guides:

How To Solve Puzzle Doors | Solutions Guide

Puzzle doors are found throughout Hogwarts. These strange doors are emblazoned with numbers and symbols — there are two triangles that are incomplete. Two missing spots feature “?” and “??” question marks. In the center of the triangle, there’s a large number. To solve these puzzles and unlock the door, you’ll need to find the “?” “??” rollers and select the correct symbol.

Before you can begin, you need to find the two rollers. There are two rollers for each door. You need to solve each equation on the door — there are two — by selecting the correct symbols.

[Hint]: See the symbols? Each symbol is associated with a number. By associating the animal symbols with numbers, we now have a pattern.

To help you solve any of these puzzles, we’ll start with an example puzzle. Here’s how to solve the puzzle in the Library Annex hallway.

Puzzle Solution Example

Example Solution: The Library Annex Main Hall Puzzle Door

The puzzle here is located in the large hub at the center of the Library Annex. Take the left path down the steps to find this door in the unused corner of the hub. There are two puzzles you need to solve with symbols and numbers printed under two triangles.

Equation #1 : 11 + Horned Symbol + ? = 21

: 11 + Horned Symbol + ? = 21 Equation #2: Starfish Symbol + Hydra Symbol + ?? = 17

To solve, find the rollers. One roller is located to the left of the door. The other is located on the floor above the door.

Equation Solution #1 : ? = Spider Symbol (8)

: ? = Spider Symbol (8) Equation Solution #2: ?? = Three-Headed Creature Symbol (3)

Starting to make sense? Each creature is associate with a number. The symbols around the door go from 0 to 9 — starting with 0 in the bottom-left, going up, right and down to 9 at the bottom-right. By following this pattern, you can easily figure out what each symbol is.

Symbol Order | How It Works

The symbols on the puzzle door follow this pattern.

3 4 5 6 2 7 1 8 0 9

Don’t think of the symbols as creatures — they’re just replacements for numbers. Once you replace the symbols with numbers, you can easily solve any of the door puzzles on campus. What first looks complicated is actually extremely simple. A little math and you’ll be earning hidden treasures, unlocking secret rooms, and earning cosmetics for your Hogwarts student.