Hogwarts Legacy: How To Unlock Broom Flight | Flying Guide

After spending your first night in Hogwarts, you’ll probably ask the first question we did — when are we getting a broom? Naturally, you can fly in Hogwarts Legacy. You get to choose your own broom and even upgrade it by completing small flight challenges. If you’re wondering when the broom unlocks exactly, we’ve got a full rundown of Flight Class and earning yourself valuable upgrades that give your flying more speed and more altitude. Flying is one of the most fun ways to explore the world of Hogwarts Legacy. Let’s not waste any more of your time. This is how to unlock your own broomstick. Even your broomstick is customizable!

How To Get Your First Broom | Flight Guide

The ‘Flying Class’ becomes available after completing ‘Jackdaw’s Rest’ main story quest. This quest becomes available later in the story, after completing ‘Scrope’s Last Hope’ — once you’ve unlocked the Map Chamber underneath Hogwarts, you’ll finally be able to take the Flying Class.

Flying Class : Complete the ‘ Flying Class ‘ quest to take your first course on flying with a broom. This class is located outside Hogwarts, in the fields outside the Main Hall. You’ll find it in the courtyard.

In this class, you’ll learn how to fly through rings. Flying controls can be customized in the Settings further — you can set flight controls to inverted to give that authentic flight stick feel. By holding down [R2 / RT] you’ll speed up and fly faster.

During the class, you’ll take a detour with Everett Clopton, from the Ravenclaw dorm. After a quick flight where you learn how to give yourself an additional speed boost, you’ll dismount and turn in your broom. You still don’t have a broom. You’ll need to purchase a broom from Hogsmeade to get one.

How To Unlock Flying : Complete ‘ Flying Class ‘ as described above. After that, you’ll be able to purchase a broom to use outside of school. Go to Hogsmeade and to Spintwitches Sporting Needs , the shop right next to the South Hogsmeade fast-travel point. This shop will only open and be available after completing the Flying Class. Brooms cost 600 coins . Whatever broom you choose is purely cosmetic.

Once you own a broom, you can further enhance to reach higher altitude. After buying the broom, you’ll be able to build enhancements from the broom shop. By completing time trials at Hogwarts, you’ll unlock new levels of upgrades. Upgrades cost coin to purchase once they’re unlocked. Upgrades enhance all aspects of your broom — they’ll fly faster and better at higher altitudes than before.

How To Use the Broom : To start flying, hold [ L1 / LT ] to open the quick item menu. Press [ Circle / B ] to begin flying. Hold [ R2 / RT ] to move forward. Press [ L2 / LT ] to spend your boost meter.

The broom can be summoned almost anywhere on the map. This flying tool lets you access new areas and take on many challenges. There’s more than just time trials to complete.