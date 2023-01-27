Hogwarts Legacy Lead Designer Reveals How Long It Takes To Complete The Game

This week, Hogwarts Legacy fans have been getting plenty of new content and information. Several publications have been sharing new preview footage for players. While some of this footage is more or less the same, it’s at least a fresh look at what’s to come. Players will soon get a chance to dive into the game as it heads into the marketplace this coming month. Although, for some of you, there might be the question of how long it will take to beat this game. There’s no definite answer just yet, but the lead designer for the video game can offer some insight into what we can likely expect.

Recently Gamereactor managed to speak with the lead designer of Hogwarts Legacy, Kelly Murphy. It was during this conversation that the publication brought up the game length. While Kelly Murphy cannot answer the question precisely, they stated that most players are looking at about forty hours to complete. By the way, that’s just the main storyline for a first-time playthrough. So you can’t count this as an accurate number for most players, as there will be a ton of side quests. In fact, there was a report of over a hundred side quests being available in the game.

Kelly Murphy did go on to state that if you went and attempted to complete everything this game has to offer, you’re looking at over a hundred hours of content. That’s quite the feat for some of you who are after every achievement and trophy. Even the lead designer of the game has yet to experience everything Hogwarts Legacy has to offer, and that’s after working on the project for six years. So it looks like most of us will be spending plenty of time within Hogwarts Legacy when it finally launches into the marketplace.

Fortunately, we don’t have too much of a wait to endure. Hogwarts Legacy is nearly upon us, with the release set for February 10, 2023. When the date finally rolls up, we’ll find the game available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. Of course, we can also expect Hogwarts Legacy to make its way out onto the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. But that won’t be until later on in the year. In the meantime, those of you who want to experience a bit more of Hogwarts Legacy can check out a recent IGN preview video uploaded showcasing a part of a side quest.

