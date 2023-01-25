Hogwarts Legacy Side Quests Will Reportedly Shape Main Campaign

The Hogwarts Legacy video game is one of the year’s most anticipated releases. While we’re still waiting to get our hands on the game, developers have been sharing more insight into the experience. A few publications managed to get an early look into the game, and with it came some new details. For instance, we’re finding out that there was some focus on quests that players can partake in outside of the campaign. These side quests will be plentiful and can actually tweak your campaign.

Hogwarts Legacy narrative director and writer Moira Squier spoke with Gamesradar.com. During the conversation, Moira spoke about the different quests that players could find themselves taking on. It’s reported that there are over a hundred side quests available and that they can be played in any order. But it goes one step further than just offering side quests for players to take on. Instead, you’ll find that these quests could play a role in how the main campaign is handled.

Apparently, Hogwarts Legacy will have players make choices through the game, which will help craft a unique narrative storyline. But another aspect that will help shift the campaign a bit is the side quests. Since these quests are all interconnected, you might find side quests having an impact on the main storyline or vice versa. So there look to be some variations to quests if you complete them before different sections of the main campaign or not.

Unfortunately, there wasn’t anything offered as an example. But that could sway some players to try the game campaign more than once to see the differences. In other news regarding Hogwarts Legacy, the developers are confident that this experience will be well-optimized for all platforms, including the Nintendo Switch. Likewise, we know that the game will be faithful to the lore as they had an entire team dedicated to reading everything they could get their hands on for the Harry Potter franchise.

Players can expect Hogwarts Legacy to launch on February 10, 2023, for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Meanwhile, those on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch platforms will be receiving the game later on in the year.

