Hogwarts Legacy Developers Feel Confident With Nintendo Switch Platform Release

Nintendo Switch players can sometimes get left behind for some video game releases. With the hardware unable to keep up with competitor platforms, it’s not surprising that some games get left out. But it’s always a pleasant and welcome surprise when some of the more anticipated video game releases are slated to launch on the Nintendo hybrid. One of the more anticipated games coming out this year is Hogwarts Legacy, and fortunately, the game will also launch on the Nintendo Switch.

Hogwarts Legacy will be putting players into the magical world of Harry Potter. But well before the events of the novel and movies. Instead, we’re diving into the game during the 1800s as a late arrival to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. With this game set to be an open-world experience, there are likely plenty of side quests and exploration to be had here. Hopefully, we won’t see anything cut down for the Nintendo Switch release. Recently, Troy Johnson, who is a designer for Hogwarts Legacy, spoke with the publication Multiplayer.it.

It was during the conversation that the Nintendo Switch platform came up in question. The publication asked Troy Johnson about potentially reassuring fans that the Nintendo Switch version of the game will deliver. Again, with the platform not being as well-powered, there might have been more than a few gamers concerned. Fortunately, Troy Johnson is optimistic that this game will be exactly what the developers had planned. In fact, each platform release for the game is set to be optimized and faithful to their idea of the game.

The Switch version is going to be awesome, it sure will be. We are doing everything in our power to make sure that each version is beautiful, that it is well optimized and above all that it is faithful to the idea we had of the title. And in the end it will be exactly the title we want. Troy Johnson – Multiplayer.it (Translated)

Of course, even though the Nintendo Switch is set to receive the game, it will be the last platform to experience the game launch. Currently, Hogwarts Legacy is set to launch initially for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms this February 10, 2023. From there, we’ll find the game available on April 4, 2023, for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms. Finally, on July 25, 2023, Hogwarts Legacy will launch on the Nintendo Switch platform. Hopefully, we won’t see anything drastically different when it does launch for the platform. In fact, it was also mentioned that the developers had a dedicated team to keep track of the franchise’s lore. So there is bound to be plenty of content to experience for fans of the IP.

