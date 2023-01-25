Hogwarts Legacy Developers Had A Team Dedicated To Keeping Track Of Lore

When it comes to Hogwarts Legacy, this game has a massive audience of anticipated players. Hogwarts Legacy might have looked incredibly enticing for fans who grew up on the Harry Potter books and watched the various films. This is a new action RPG experience that puts players into the world of Harry Potter but well before the events of the novels. Here we’re stepping into a new student as they make their way through Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Even though the game is set well before the events of Harry Potter, there is still quite a bit of lore to keep track of. The franchise has a massive world that was carefully detailed in the novels and later the films. So even though this game might be taking place before some of those events, there are plenty of attributes that the developers need to incorporate. Today we’re finding out that the development studio at Avalanche Software had an entire team dedicated to ensuring the game followed the already established lore. This comes from a recent interview on Multiplayer.it.

The publication managed to speak with Troy Johnson, a designer for Hogwarts Legacy. During the conversation, the subject came up with exploring the game world. Apparently, the developers had a challenging time when it came to designing the game. According to Troy Johnson, this version of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry is the most cohesive interconnected representation of the school. That’s also compared to both the novels and films. As a result, the studio needed a team to read every detail they could regarding the school. It was essentially their job to ensure that the map and design of the school were as perfect as they could possibly get it.

Making Hogwarts into a video game is a very difficult challenge. In the end it is enough to think of the fact that a cohesive, coherent and interconnected representation of the school has never been seen, neither in films nor in books, there has never been a reconstruction in which to ideally walk from point A to point B. In Avalanche Software we had a dedicated team – the so-called Hogwarts Team – who, in an attempt to best honor “the lore”, read every detail of the subject in order to create a mapping that was as precise as possible, which was functional and perfectly interconnected. They did an incredible job, because the goal was for players to have a very specific experience: to explore Hogwarts freely. Troy Johnson – Multiplayer.it (Translated)

That could be quite an accomplishment as the novel does paint quite a complex setup for the school. With various twists and turns, it would seem that students could get quite lost in this school if they are not careful. With that said, we won’t have too much of a wait to endure before we can’t get a chance to try the game ourselves. Currently, Hogwarts Legacy is slated to launch on February 10, 2023, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. Meanwhile, those on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch platforms will receive the game later on in the year.

Source