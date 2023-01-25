GoldenEye 007 is Set to Release on January 27th

GoldenEye 007 is set to release on both Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series S/X on January 27th, 2023. The original title was first released on the Nintendo 64 back in 1997. The Xbox version of the game is set to receive a 4K resolution, smoother framerates, and split-screen local multiplayer. The Nintendo Switch port of the game is set to receive online multiplayer. The game is also set to join the Nintendo Switch’s Nintendo 64 library which is included with the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership for the Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online Collection.

The game’s release on Nintendo Switch offers players the opportunity to play through the whole original version of GoldenEye 007‘s campaign as well as partake in both local and online multiplayer. The title is set to allow players to “enter the world of espionage as Bond” with the objective of stopping “GoldenEye weapon satellites” spanning over the globe. Throughout the game, you’ll venture through underground bases, and military trains and forage through the jungle. The multiplayer mode is set to host up to four-player shootouts in a competitive first-person arena.

While the Nintendo 64 catalog on the Nintendo Switch is already packed with tons of classic games more is still to come. Mario Party and Mario Party 2 were recently added as titles like Mario Party 3, Pokémon Stadium, and Pokémon Stadium 2 are also set to join the library later on this year.

The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion plan offers all the benefits of Nintendo Switch Online with the added bonus of a Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis library. With the membership you’ll have access to titles like Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass, and Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion DLC. Alongside this, you’ll also have access to over 100 classic NES and Super NES games as well as the competitive online battle game Pac-Man 99. So whether you’re looking at just binging GoldenEye 007 when it comes out or planning on going on a craze of classic Nintendo titles it’s well worth giving the service a look.

January 27th, 2023 is set to be a stacked day for players as the highly anticipated Dead Space remake is also set to make its way to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC on the same day. GoldenEye 007 releases on the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X on January 27th, 2023.