EA Reveals PC Requirements For Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

It’s rare that a title comes out into the gaming space and makes an immediate impact that is felt throughout it. Don’t get us wrong, many successful games in the multiplayer, single-player, and mobile genres, and many sell millions. But we’re talking about games that truly reverberate and make people wonder how other developers will try to top what this game did. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was a title that had that kind of impact. The title brought the sci-fi franchise back to the gaming space in style, and that’s why Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is one of the most anticipated games of 2023.

The game will release on March 17th for both PC and console. If you want to get it for the PC, you’ll want to ensure you have the minimum specs to run it. Or you might want to get the recommended specs or above them to ensure you get the most polished and smooth gameplay experience.

Thankfully, Electronic Arts have posted the specs for both sides of the PC equation. Here are the Minimum Requirements:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

RAM: 8Gb

CPU Features: 4 core / 8 threads

CPU* AMD: Ryzen 5 1400

GPU** AMD: Radeon RX 580

GPU Features: DX12, 8Gb VRAM

Storage: 130Gb

Then, here are the Recommended Requirements:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

RAM: 16Gb

CPU Features: 4 core / 8 threads

CPU* AMD: Ryzen 5 5600X

GPU** AMD: RX 6700 XT

GPU Features: DX12, 8Gb VRAM

Storage: 130Gb SSD

Whether this lines up with what your PC has is up to you to decide. But if it doesn’t, don’t fret. You have time to get things to the level needed to enjoy the game.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will take place years after the original title from Respawn Entertainment. During the gap, Cal Kestis has been roaming the galaxy trying to be the “fly in the ointment” and screw with the Empire.

But new dangers will put him back with his former crew and push him to the brink regarding what he can do on his own.

True to its sequel form, the title will go bigger than before, including having a “more mature story” and new forms of combat for Cal Kestis to master. The reveal trailer also showcased the “glow up” in terms of graphics, so it’ll be pretty to look at, especially if you have a PC that can handle it all.

Source: Electronic Arts