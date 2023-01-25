Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best BAS-P Class

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has a long list of weapons you can take to Al Mazrah, with some having a bigger impact on the battlefield than others. Light machine guns such as the RPK have cemented themselves in the long range meta. If you’re looking for a BAS-P class to accompany you in your next Warzone 2 match, we’ve got you covered.

The BAS-P is a versatile submachine gun as its capable of dealing a whole lot of damage in short and medium range gunfights. Mainly, this class will focus on improving the weapon’s capabilities at both ranges, so you can confidently take on any opponent.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 BAS-P class

Muzzle: XTEN RR-40

XTEN RR-40 Underbarrel: Agent Grip

Agent Grip Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Rear Grip: Bruen Flash Grip

Bruen Flash Grip Magazine: 50 Round Drum

Our first recommended attachment is the XTEN RR-40 suppressor for silenced shots, greater damage range, bullet velocity, and recoil smoothness. Pairing this with the Agent Grip will significantly boost your aiming idle stability and accuracy when firing from the hip.

Next, the VLK LZR 7MW is a strong attachment for even more aiming stability, as well as quicker aim down sight and sprint to fire speeds. To enhance your speed in close-quarter combat, the Bruen Flash Grip will continue to raise aiming speed and see you ready up your weapon much faster after sprinting. Round off your Warzone 2 BAS-P class with the 50 Round Drum to gain the maximum ammunition capacity.

Before you jump into a match, you can explore the weapon tuning mechanic in the gunsmith to make some extra tweaks to your submachine gun. By doing so, you can gain more of your preferred attributes and create a build that is best suited to your play style.