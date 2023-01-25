Hogwarts Legacy Shows Off Quest Gameplay Footage

There is plenty of hype building up for Hogwarts Legacy. This title has players itching to dive into the magical wizardry world. While we only have a few weeks left to wait, those of you who can’t wait to jump into the game can check out the latest footage for the title. Recently IGN had a chance to preview the game, and as a result, we’re getting some new footage of a quest. While the entire quest was not showcased, we do have some gameplay that you can check out in the video we have embedded above.

In this footage, we’re getting eleven minutes of gameplay. Apparently, with this quest, we’re following a fellow student who uncovers a dragon-fighting ring. It’s become their goal to end the fighting ring and clear out the captured dragons. You’ll get a look at the combat as the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry students head into the arena and fight off poachers and guards. While there are plenty of action-packed moments of players fighting off the enemies, there are also some elements of stealth here.

We can check out the students who turn invisible as they attempt to make their way into undetected areas. This would also give players the element of surprise as they plot out their attack. Again you can check out the gameplay footage in the video we have embedded above. But while we’re on the subject of quests, it was recently revealed that players would have over a hundred side quests to go through. Each is interconnected as well, so you might see the campaign change slightly by doing these side quests or vice versa.

Fortunately, we don’t have long to wait before we can dive into this game. Currently, Hogwarts Legacy is slated to launch into the marketplace on February 10, 2023. When the game does release, you’ll find it available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Meanwhile, those on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch platforms will receive the game later on in the year. Again, while we wait for the official release date to get here, check out the latest preview footage above. Otherwise, if you want even more insight into the game, you can check out a recent preview video highlight that IGN released earlier today.

Source