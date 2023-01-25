Remnant: From The Ashes Launches March 21 On Switch

Having recently been announced for Nintendo Switch, it’s now been revealed that Remnant: From The Ashes will be making its way onto the platform in mid-March. Those eager to get started with their surreal adventure into the chaotic and demon-riddled world of Remnant: From The Ashes can do so from March 21.

The game will release for Nintendo Switch both as a physical and digital version and will retail at $39.99 / £34.99 / €39.99 / AU$ 59.95. With the game already available on Xbox, PlayStation and PC, this will be the first time since the title’s release back in 2019 that Nintendo Switch owners will be able to experience it for themselves. For those who haven’t ventured into the multi-dimensional world of Remnant: From The Ashes yet, publisher THQ Nordic and developer Gunfire Games recently shared a new Nintendo Switch announcement trailer that you can check out to get a feel for this dark fantasy action title.

Remnant: From The Ashes will thrust players into a hostile new world that’s been corrupted by evil creatures from a mysterious other dimension. With chaos and darkness everywhere, it’ll be up to players, as the last remnants of humanity, to retake some semblance of life amongst the deadly backdrop of evil monsters. Remnant: From The Ashes is also playable in co-op mode, meaning that players can go on their journey to rebuild humanity and solve the mysteries of the dark force invading the world either alone or with up to two other players.

The level of challenge is pretty decent in Remnant: From The Ashes, which features dynamically-generated worlds that change each time players venture through them. This in turn creates new maps, enemy encounters, quest opportunities, and in-world events with each unique playthrough. The game has something of a cult following and is thought to be one of the stronger survival action shooter titles of the last few years. Nintendo Switch players will be able to head into the adventure pretty soon, which will be a great opportunity for them to catch up on the action ahead of the development of the game’s sequel. Remnant 2, which was announced during last December’s The Game Awards, is currently in the works for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PC and is thought to be launching at some point this year.

Remnant: From The Ashes is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. A version for the Nintendo Switch will launch on March 21.

