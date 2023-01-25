New Overwatch 2 Patch Brings Hero Nerfs And Fixes

A new update for Overwatch 2 is now live and brings a number of balancing changes for certain heroes. Chief amongst these are some long-awaited nerfs for Roadhog, whose previous skill with the grappling hook was distinctly overpowered.

Other heroes to get the nerf treatment include Sojourn, Kiriko and Orisa. Players will undoubtedly be glad to see the changes to Roadhog and Sojourn in particular, as these two characters have been effectively one-shotting opponents for quite some time now. Roadhog has seen a nerf to his demolishing Chain Hook ability, with its impact damage being brought down from a whopping 30 to a much more respectable 5. Sojourn has also seen a reduction in her primary fire damage and she’ll no longer pull energy from her Railgun based on primary fire damage. You can check out the latest patch notes below, which include updates to heroes alongside some bug fixes.

Latest Overwatch 2 Patch Notes

Hero Updates



Tank

Orisa

Fortify

Health bonus reduced from 125 to 75

Roadhog

Chain Hook

Impact damage reduced from 30 to 5

The enemy final position distance from Roadhog after being pulled increased from 3 to 4 meters

Scrap Gun

Damage per pellet reduced from 6.6 to 6

Recovery time reduced from 0.85 to 0.8 seconds

Reload time reduced from 2 to 1.75 seconds

Maximum ammo increased from 5 to 6

Developer comments: These changes aim to reduce the frustration of dying in one shot immediately after being hooked and pulled by Roadhog. Chain Hook is still a powerful utility to forcibly reposition enemy players, so it will still often lead to eliminations. Its effectiveness will now be more dependent on specific hero matchups and how the hooked target is able to respond.

Damage

Sojourn

Railgun

Energy gain is no longer based on damage done by primary fire. Each primary fire hit against an enemy player now grants 5 energy

Primary fire damage per projectile reduced from 10 to 9

Developer comments: The energy gain adjustment will help smooth out Sojourn’s average Railgun charge time because it won’t benefit as much from critical damage or damage boost abilities. Hitting armored targets or other sources of damage reduction will result in quicker energy gains than before.

Previously, damage boosts and critical damage had an amplified effect for Sojourn since it reduced the time to build energy and lowered the threshold at which her Railgun secondary fire became lethal. The reduction to primary fire damage will further slow that down as well.

Support

Kiriko

Healing Ofuda

Recovery time increased from 0.85 to 1 second

Developer comments: Despite Kiriko’s healing projectiles being slow-moving and single target, her average healing output per match is higher than we’d like. We’ve seen players tend to get overly focused on maximizing her healing potential and only use primary fire for extended periods of time. Rather than reduce the amount of healing per projectile, which may lead to feeling locked into focusing on primary fire even more, we’re increasing the recovery time before she can start firing the Healing Ofuda. Increasing recovery times opens the opportunity to weave in secondary fire Kunai more freely.

Bug Fixes

General

Fixed an issue with the “Winged Sandals’ weapon charm’s ‘How to Unlock’ text

Adjusted footstep audio mixing to make enemy footsteps more audible

Heroes

Lucio

Fixed an issue with Lucio’s Hermes skin exhibiting incorrect physics

Reinhardt

Fixed an issue with Reinhardt’s Hammer appearing deformed during the Sweethardt emote

Sojourn

Fixed an issue where Sojourn’s Cyber Detective Skin would fail to load

Wrecking Ball

Fixed an issue with Adaptive Shield where it could be incorrectly applied before the cooldown was complete

Overwatch 2 is available free-to-play now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

