Remnant: From The Ashes Heading To Nintendo Switch

Some good news for Switch owners as it’s been revealed that one of the sleeper hit soulslike titles of recent years is heading to the Nintendo console. Remnant: From The Ashes will be making its way onto Nintendo Switch soon, with copies to be available in both physical and digital format.

The game, which was originally released in 2019, is currently available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Its addition to the Switch will be a welcome one for those who haven’t had the chance to try out its unique blend of dark fantasy ARPG gameplay, which many consider as being something of a quiet smash hit for developer Gunfire Games. A new trailer revealing the announcement of the game’s arrival on Nintendo Switch was also shared earlier today, which serves as a great reminder for those who may have missed Remnant: From The Ashes the first time around and want to get refamiliarised with it. Check it out right here.

Set in a strange, post-apocalyptic world that’s been overtaken by terrifying creatures, Remnant: From The Ashes puts players at the forefront of humanity’s struggle to survive. The game offers a mix of roguelike mechanics and soulslike combat, in that players can explore dynamically-generated worlds that change each time they’re played through. Players can either go it alone in this mysterious evil new world or team up with others in multiplayer co-op as they try to unlock the secrets of the new zones that await them through the game’s portals.

Many in the gaming community consider Remnant: From The Ashes to be something of a hidden gem, so its addition to the catalogue on Nintendo Switch has been viewed as a nice surprise by its fans. It’s also a good time to play through the original game after the recent reveal of its sequel. Remnant 2 was announced just last month during The Game Awards, with the upcoming otherworldly adventure in development for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PC. It’s expected to launch this year, although a specific release window hasn’t been revealed yet.

Whether or not the sequel will eventually get a Switch port too, we’ll have to wait and see. In the meantime, Nintendo Switch gamers can get their hands on the original Remnant: From The Ashes pretty soon, although there’s no definitive date as to when it’ll be launched yet. Watch this space.

Remnant: From The Ashes is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. A version for Nintendo Switch is in development and heading to the console soon.

