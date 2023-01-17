Dead Island 2 Playable Characters Get A Further Breakdown

Table of Contents [Hide] [Show] Jacob

It took years before we finally got anything to resemble Dead Island 2 was gearing up for a release. While most wrote this game off as being stuck in development hell, it wouldn’t be until the development team, Dambuster Studios, got their hands on the game project that we saw a release insight. Now marketing is full steam ahead, with developers highlighting different aspects of the game, from mechanics to the narrative storyline. In a recent post on the Xbox Wire, Toby Gallagher, the studio community manager for Dambuster Studios, offered a bit more insight into a few playable characters. Now, these are not all playable characters, but we have insights into four of the six total coming to the game.

Much like the first installment, this game will feature a few different playable characters. Each with its own unique attributes it might be worth going through the game as each. But if you want a breakdown of the characters, we have you covered. Here is what we know about four of these characters’ curtsey of Dambuster Studios’ Xbox Wire blog post.

Jacob is said to be our charismatic actor character. This individual took to LA hoping to pursue a Hollywood stuntman career. The two skills that come with Jacob are Feral and Critical Gains. Feral gives Jacob a damage boost when you attack in quick succession. Critical Gains gives a critical damage boost when Jacob’s stamina is low.

Amy is a LA native, so she’s been here when the outbreak flooded into the area. However, before life became utter hell, Amy was a Paralympian as she continued to strive to hone her skills. Amy’s two skills are Relief Pitcher and Divide & Conquer. Relief Pitcher allows Amy to regain stamina with a successful weapon throw. Meanwhile, Divide & Conquer gives Amy a damage boost if attacking isolated zombies.

Dani relocated to the warm and sunny LA scene. Taking up with the local punk and alternative scenes, Dani fit right in. If you add in her skills in roller derby, she makes for quite the beast against the undead zombies that flood the streets. Dani’s skills are Thunderstruck and Bloodlust. Thunderstruck gives Dani’s heavy attacks a more powerful explosion. Bloodlust will allow Dani to regain some health from a series of quick attacks.

Lastly, we have Ryan, an exotic dancer stuck in LA when the outbreak came. Now his life is all about reaching his little brother in hopes he survives the ongoing terrors. Ryan is equipped with Retaliation and Seesaw. With Retaliation, Ryan will get a force boost when blocking or dodging an attack. However, for Seesaw, Ryan will gain some health when knocking down a zombie.

Dead Island 2 is set to launch on April 28, 2023. When the game does make its way out into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. In the meantime, you can check out the game trailer for Dead Island 2 in the video we have embedded above.

