Avowed Rumor Suggest The Game Will Be Released In Q2 2024

Obsidian Entertainment is known for delivering RPGs, and we’ve seen some truly remarkable ones released across various platforms. However, since Microsoft has picked up the studio, future releases from this development studio will remain on PC and Xbox platforms. One of the games highlighted as being in development is Avowed. Unfortunately, not much has been marketed about this game, and it’s likely we’re a good way off before its release. But a new rumor suggests that this game’s launch window will be in Q2 of 2024.

That means we’ll have the end of this year to really start seeing marketing materials for the game. This information comes from an industry insider named eXtas1s. According to the industry insider report, we might not see Avowed until Q2 of 2024, but that doesn’t seem to be much of a shock. We’re still waiting on gameplay footage to make its way out into the public. If you recall, we only received a small CGI trailer for the game back in 2020.

During the height of the pandemic, Xbox Games Showcase offered fans what was in the works. One of those games that received a small highlight was a brand-new IP from Obsidian Entertainment. What we know so far is that Avowed will be taking place within the same universe as Pillars of Eternity, and it’s looking to be a first-person RPG, similar to the vein of The Elder Scrolls if the CGI trailer is anything like actual gameplay.

But again, details are scarce, and we don’t have anything official to indicate just when this game will be hitting the marketplace. This is also not the only game currently being developed at Obsidian Entertainment. The developers are also working on a sequel to The Outer Worlds 2, a game that would release on PC and Xbox Series X/S as well. However, much like Avowed, we don’t have a release date just yet for the game. Perhaps we’ll hear more about both of these titles as we progress through the year.

One stream that likely won’t feature either of the two games is the upcoming Xbox Developer Direct stream. This stream is set to take place on January 25, 2023. During it, we know that the stream will be highlighting The Elder Scrolls Online, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, and Redfall. Those are the only titles highlighted, so we’ll likely not receive anything regarding Obsidian Entertainment at this event.

Source