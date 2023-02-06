Hogwarts Legacy: How To Unlock The House Chest | All House Tokens Locations Guide

All four houses have a special reward waiting for players near the entrance in Hogwarts Legacy. You’ll probably notice the House Chest after completing your fight night at Hogwarts — and it is a strange looking chest. Unlike regular locked chests, or the many (many!) chests you’ll find throughout the game world, this one has a special key. To open it, you’ll need to find 16 House Tokens. You can start collecting these tokens can be found as soon as you enter Hogwarts — but you’ll need the unlocking spell to find them all.

The House Tokens are locked behind House Cabinets, and they’re all available at the start of your adventure. If you want to claim your house-specific customization and unlock this chest as early as possible, learn how to open the House Chest and where to find all 16 House Cabinets in Hogwarts.

How To Open The House Chest

Each Hogwarts House has a special chest called a ‘House Chest‘ near the entrance to their dorm. When you first find this chest, there’s nothing you can do to open it. To unlock it, you need to collect 16 House Tokens. The tokens you find in Hogwarts will always be for your chosen house.

How To Get House Tokens: To get House Tokens, you need to unlock House Cabinets. These are special wooden cabinets with a large circular locked shelf, with a keyhole in the center. You’ll find many of these while exploring the grounds of Hogwarts.

House Cabinets can only be opened after completing ‘The Daedalian Keys‘ side-quest found in the Transfiguration Courtyard, Astronomy Wing.

How To Open House Cabinets : To unlock a House Cabinet, you’ll need to find a flying key somewhere in the environment nearby. Use Revelio [ D-Pad: Left ] to reveal anything notable in the area. Even the flying keys — they look a bit like dragonglies — will be highlighted. Once you find the key, lead the key back to the cabinet. Just approaching it will cause the key to fly toward the cabinet, so follow it! Return to the cabinet, then interact — when the flying key hovers over the keyhole, quickly press the [ Slap ] button.

That unlocks the cabinet. All cabinets include a House Token for your chosen house. You’ll need to find and unlock 16 cabinets to complete this trial. With 16 tokens, you can slot them into the chest and claim your House-specific reward.

House Cabinet Locations : Cabinet #1 : Astronomy Wing, Astronomy Tower – Inside the classroom. The key is located further up the tower. Cabinet #2 : Library Annex, Central Hall – To the side of the staircase leading to the Transfiguration Courtyard. The key is found beside the stairs near the hallway to the Potions Classroom. Cabinet #3 : Library Annex, Central Hall – Found on the upper stairs of the Central Hall, leading to the massive double doors that lead to the Great Hall bridge. The key is behind the stairs to the right of the exit doors. Cabinet #4 : Grand Staircase, Grand Staircase – The cabinet is located one level above the Floo Flame. Find the key by climbing the central staircase until you encounter it. Cabinet #5 : Library Annex, Library – In the back-right corner of the main floor of the library. The key is near the fireplace. Cabinet #6 : Astronomy Wing, Defense Against The Dark Arts Classroom – Located on the same floor as the Defense Against The Dark Arts Classroom. Leave the room and you'll find it down the hallway. On the rhino-like skeleton one floor down.

Check back soon for more cabinet locations!