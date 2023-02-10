Hogwarts Legacy: How To Earn Plenty Of Money Fast | Best Ways To Get Galleons

Selling is just one way to earn cash. The best way is available below.

There’s never enough gold to go around in Hogwarts Legacy. After the opening hours, you’ll have hundreds of recipes, potions, outfits, ingredients, and pieces of furniture to buy. To truly progress in the story and complete your class assignments, you’ll often have to spend thousands of gold coins on new items or upgrades. And money isn’t exactly easy to come by. You can’t sell the dozens of ingredients you can grow, or the items you’ll earn by defeating enemies. The only items you can sell are gear pieces, and while you’ll earn lots of them, you’ll never carry many. Before unlocking upgrades, you’ll only be able to carry a maximum of 20 gear pieces. After upgrades? You can carry 24. Not exactly a huge jump.

If you want to earn money, there’s really only one good way to do it. While playing, you can sell your stuff or hunt for chests to get a quick cash payout, but the best way to grind for gold is poaching. Seriously. Learn more about grinding for cash in the full guide below.

Galleon Farming | How To Earn Gold

Filling your inventory and selling it all is important for keeping a steady stock of cash.

There are three great ways to earn Galleon — gold in Hogwarts Legacy. Two of these methods can’t really be farmed, but you’ll earn enough to get by for the early portions of the game. When you’re in the later sections of the story and you want to farm, you’ll want to use the third method.

Method #1: Selling Gear Simple. You only have 20 gear slots to start with. There is no reason to keep gear once you find something better. Sell the extra you don’t have equipped! If you don’t, you’ll have to destroy gear. Destroying gear to free up space in your inventory means lost profits. You don’t get anything for destroying gear — sell it instead! You can fast-travel to Hogsmeade at any point.



You never need to keep extra gear in your inventory. If you want to look fashionable, just press [Square / X] on your controller on the Gear menu to change the appearance of your gear. It costs nothing and every unique appearance is saved even if you never equip that piece of gear. You’ll only get 90-160 coins per sale. Hardly efficient. There’s a way to get lots of money faster.

Rare Eye Chests are incredibly valuable. Loot these after unlocking the invisibility spell.

Method #2: Opening Eye Chests Eye Chests are special chests that snap closed when you approach. To reach them, you need to use the Disillusionment spell to turn invisible, then approach. You’ll unlock this spell fairly early in the story during a main story quest. Each Eye Chest gives 500 galleons . Once you also earn the lockpicking spell , you can break into every house in Hogsmeade and loot the many, many eye chests there. You can quickly earn thousands.



Eye Chests are a great way to earn lots of cash fast, but this method can’t be repeated. Eye chests don’t refresh. If you want to earn thousands in a simple, farmable way — you’ll need to play further and unlock the Nab-Sack. After the season changes to fall, you’ll be able to catch magical beasts with the Nab-Sack and trade them into the beast shop in Hogsmeade.

Trading in beasts for rescue is one of the easiest ways to farm for coin.

Method #3: Catching Magical Beasts All Magical Beasts can be traded for 120 coin . There is NO REASON to farm difficult beasts. To make money, catch easy beasts like Puffskeins. Their dens are located near Hogsmeade. One den will be marked on your map to the southwest of Hogsmeade — this den will automatically be marked on your map during the Nab-Sack main quest. You can easily catch 10 or more in a few minutes time. Catch all of them and sell them for an easy way to farm 1,200 coin per den.



Get upgraded Levioso to stun multiple beasts at once. Puffskein can also be found in the trees. They don’t even move!

Farming Tip: Leave the area and return to get beasts to respawn. You’ll also need to wait 3 days. Fast-travel to Hogsmeade or Hogwarts and return to find more critters.

Don’t just catch Puffskein. There are many dens with creatures that only require one catch meter to fill. All of these creatures can be caught in large groups and sold for 120 cash each. Travel around via broomstick to the dens, catch 30~ and turn in your beasts for 3,600+ cash.

Ironically, the best way to earn money in Hogwarts Legacy is to poach animals — sure, technically we’re depopulating the natural world to ‘rescue’ creatures, but it feels awfully nasty. Still, this is by far the best way to farm cash we’ve found in the game so far. You’ll just need to play pretty far into the story to actually unlock these abilities. Until then, try using the earlier methods to stock up on cash.