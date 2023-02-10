Hogwarts Legacy: How To Unlock Level 1, 2 & 3 Doors | Alohomora Spell Guide

Demiguise Statues are important for unlocking higher level doors.

Hogwarts Legacy presents a magical world full of mystery — and you won’t be able to fully explore it until you’ve unlocked the Alohomora spell. Only available after the season has changed to Fall, the Alohomora spell allows your Hogwarts student to crack open locks with a lockpicking mini game. There are three tiers of locks, and you’ll only be able to crack Level 1 locks early on. It takes a side-quest and collectible hunting to upgrade your spell and start cracking open the highest tier locks. Seriously, if you want to fully unveil everything there is to find in Hogwarts and beyond, you need to unlock this spell as quickly as possible.

Below, we’ll explain the easiest way to start unlocking higher level doors. The upgrade the spell, you need to find hard-to-find statues called Demiguise Statues. These exceedingly rare treasures are only available to collect at night. At night, you can locate them with the Revelio spell, and often they’re hidden behind higher tier locked doors. That’s a pain, but if you want to earn Level 2 Alohomora fast, we’ve got a few tips to make the collectible hunt a whole lot easier.

More Hogwarts Legacy guides:

Sorting Ceremony Guide | Character Customization Guide | How To Unlock Broom Flight | All Hogwarts Puzzle Object Solutions | How To Solve Beast Symbol Doors | How To Craft Healing Potions | How To Increase Gear Slots | How To Catch A Hippogriff | How To Earn Money Fast | How To Level Up Fast | House Tokens Locations Guide

How To Unlock Level 1, 2 & 3 Doors In Hogwarts

To unlock locked doors and chests, you’ll need to get the unlocking spell Alohomora. There are three levels of Alohomora — and the only way to access everything in Hogwarts, you’ll need to fully upgrade this spell. Using this spell initiates a small unlocking minigame where you need to line up the tumblers properly.

When You’ll Unlock Alohomora: Complete the main quest ‘The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament‘ — this unlocks after completing Rackham’s Trial. Once the season changes, you’ll have access to this quest.

The quest unlocks Level 1 Alohomora, which allows you to unlock Level 1 locks. This allows you to access the restricted Faculty area and Medical area of Hogwarts. With the Level 1 unlocking spell, you can also find all 16 House Cabinets and earn your House Chest Reward. If you want to explore further, you’ll need to upgrade your spell.

Demiguise Statues — or Demiguise Moons are they’re called in-game — can only be collected at night.

Completing ‘The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament‘ also unlocks the side-quest ‘The Man Behind The Moons‘ — this quest given by the Caretaker Mr. Moon. For this quest, you need to find Demiguise statues. These rare statues only appear at night.

How To Unlock Level 2 Locks: Complete ‘The Man Behind The Moons‘ side-quest for Mr. Moon. You need to find Demiguise statues. To unlock the second level spell, you need to find 9 Demiguise statues.

These statues only appear at night. To wait until night, open the map and press [R3 / Right-Stick] to wait.

Easily Finding Demiguise Statues : Upgrade Revelio to Level 2 with Talents. This increases the range of Revelio, allowing you to spot the statues from far away. The statues are small and highlight blue. Start by searching the small villages outside Hogwarts. These all have 1 Demiguise statue , usually behind a Level 1 lock. Use your broom to travel to these locations if you haven’t visited them already.

: Upgrade Revelio to Level 2 with Talents. This increases the range of Revelio, allowing you to spot the statues from far away. The statues are small and highlight blue.

After finding 9 Demiguise Statues, you’ll be able to unlock Level 2 Locks. To upgrade fully, you’ll need to find 13 more Demiguise statues. To find these, search Hogsmeade and Hogwarts. Many Demiguise statues are behind Level 2 doors in these locations, so you’re better off not searching until you can open Level 2 locks.