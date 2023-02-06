Hogwarts Legacy: How The Sorting Ceremony Works | Sorting Hat & Houses Guide

Want to know how you’ll be sorted in Hogwarts Legacy? The Sorting Ceremony is the first activity you’ll take part in as a 5th Year student of Hogwarts, and depending on your answers, you’ll be sorted into one of the four houses. The four houses represent different character quirks, and you’ll have a totally different dorm depending on your choices. That means new characters to meet, new class colors to wear, and some different reactions from students and professors. You’ll want to pick your house wisely — here’s how the Sorting Ceremony works, and how to easy select exactly what house you want to join.

There are four houses in Hogwarts Legacy — Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin. Gryffindor are your average protagonists, brave and honorable students that will face any challenge. Hufflepuff are known for loyalty, living in an underground Hobbit-style dorm in the school’s cellar. Ravenclaw are erudite students that take pride in intelligence and skill. Their tower dorm is incredibly impressive. Meanwhile, the dark Slytherin believe in ambition about all else, and reside in a spooky underwater dorm. They’re all special in their own way. Make the right choice for you.

Sorting Ceremony Guide | Picking Your House

After completing the long introduction sequence, your new character will finally arrive in Hogwarts. As a fifth-year student, you’re joining Hogwarts extremely late for a witch or wizard. You’ll get a short Sorting Ceremony consisting of two important questions.

Q : You come here with preferences and preconceptions – certain expectations. A : I can’t wait to start classes. A : I can’t wait to explore.

Q : I detect something in you. A certain sense of -hmm- what is it? A : Daring (Gryffindor) A : Curiosity (Ravenclaw) A : Loyalty (Hufflepuf) A : Ambition (Slytherin)

Depending on your answer to the second question, you’ll be sorted into one of the four Hogwarts houses. Each house has their own unique dorm room you can explore.

NOTE: Your house status will NOT lock you out of content. All characters will be accessible no matter what house you select. House will only determine how some characters interact with you, your dormitory location, and the order of some interactions. Also, your school uniform color, naturally.

After answering the questions and being sorted, you’ll be free to change your house. Before accepting your house, you can press [Circle / B] to choose a different house. The questions do not lock you into a house. Here are the four houses you can choose from.

Gryffindor : Known for daring, bravery and chivalry. This is Harry Potter’s house. This is for heroic protagonists.

: Known for daring, bravery and chivalry. This is Harry Potter’s house. This is for heroic protagonists. Hufflepuff : Known for patience, loyalty and hard work. This is the house of loyal companions.

: Known for patience, loyalty and hard work. This is the house of loyal companions. Ravenclaw : Known for intelligence, creativity and wit. This is the house for highly intelligent students.

: Known for intelligence, creativity and wit. This is the house for highly intelligent students. Slytherin: Knwon for cunning, ambition and a hunger for power. This is the house for under-handed, ambitious students. Basically, if you want to start out spooky and evil, choose Slytherin.

Get a full tour of all four dorms with the official video right here.