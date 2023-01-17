Hogwarts Legacy: Joining Each Of The Four Houses Could Be Worth Your While

It may be well worth your while to take advantage of those four character slots after all.

Portkey Games and Avalanche Software have planned an interesting detail in Hogwarts Legacy that may make you want to play through it over and over.

Our source has shared this message on Twitter:

“Different houses will have different progressions on individual main quests, but eventually wrap up into the same result. Students from a certain house will therefore visit Azkaban briefly.

We were previously given a taste of what each house will be like, just a little bit. Very early on, Portkey Games shared some virtual tours of each of the houses’ dormitories, complete with all original music.

We also know that there will be four character slots available for the game. That’s certainly enough to play one character each in the four houses. But, given that the game also features the Sorting Hat, we aren’t entirely clear right now if players have full control of what house they will fall into. We were told early on that you can enter your preferred house in the Wizarding World website, but surely, Avalanche Software would have just allowed you to take manual control as an accessibility aid.

Regardless, assuming that we are given a way to take control of our preferred House, that will be four distinct gameplay experiences for fans to live through. Given what we already know from existing Harry Potter media, each House gets a distinct curriculum that fits their presupposed specialties. But, if Portkey take accuracy close to heart, in the same way that Harry and Hermione were given special accommodations for their specific talents, your character could take classes and be taught things outside your house if you prove exceedingly talented at them.

We don’t know quite yet how ambitious and encompassing the roleplay experience will be in Hogwarts Legacy, but the potential is seemingly endless. Given the knowledge that the main campaign lasts roughly 35 hours, Portkey may have cut the scope of the game from being an extremely long gameplay experience. In return, they may have chosen to prioritize a richer experience, in terms of how many things there are to find and play through between four separate campaigns.

It also certainly sounds like the converging narrative path was something Portkey decided on to keep the scope from getting too big. If this game is a success, hopefully they can pull the stops on that in future Hogwarts Legacy games, giving us even deeper role play experiences to the level of the Fallout games.

Hogwarts Legacy will release on February 10, 2023, for the PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S. It will also be released on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch later this year.

