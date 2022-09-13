Hogwarts Legacy Gives Tour of House Dormitories

Hogwarts Legacy is definitely going to be something you can consider wish fulfillment for a lot of fans. Harry Potter fans are about to have the ability to create their own adventures at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in a world that is separate from the main Harry Potter lore. One way this can be proven is that you’ll be able to be in whatever house you want should you desire, or you can even import your house and wand from your Wizarding World account should you already have one and want to keep what you already had. Either way, you’ll be set.

There are extra perks that come with belonging to these houses because as you might recall, the books and movies only partially showed some of these dorms. The protagonists were primarily from Gryffindor and thus were there a lot, though rarely, they needed to go to others like the Slytherin dorm room as part of the plot. But, in a new set of videos posted online, you can see what it’s like in all of the dorm rooms, including Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff.

While it may not seem like a big deal when compared to something like the story or combat, it’s actually very important to the overall feel of the game itself. Part of the main appeal of Hogwarts Legacy is the simple fact that you are a part of the school and not just in it for certain parts of the story. You’re going to go to classes, take part in certain wizarding activities, and yes, go to your dorm rooms in order to interact with other students and rest after a day in classes.

Plus, through these videos, you can see just how different the four dorms are, and the different styles, color palettes, and ambiance that they all wield, such as Hufflepuff having a lot of plants all over the place.

Of course, this is just one aspect of the game that people will be able to enjoy. You’ll also get to choose your own path as a wizard or witch, which may include learning the Dark Arts if you were to be so inclined. You’ll also be doing quests and other missions in order to both further yourself as a wizard or witch and to learn more about the school. Including going to areas and sections that weren’t in the books or the movies themselves.

All in all, Hogwarts Legacy is going to be a journey that a lot of fans of the franchise are going to want to not just dive into, but exploring every nook and cranny. This will be their best way to see a complete version of Hogwarts, and when it arrives next year, many are going to rush to take part.

Source: YouTube