Hogwarts Legacy Offering Special Robes To Certain Account Holders

Hogwarts Legacy isn’t coming out until next year, but the team behind the game are trying to make it clear to all involved that IF you do decide to get the game, you’ll want to do certain things to get the absolute most out of it. Which does at first sound like the usual game developer goals, but it’s a bit more than that. Mainly because there are a VARIETY of special items and things you can get if you decide to go a certain path. For example, why just wear the standard Hogwarts robes when you can go into the school with your Hogwarts Drip?

Yes, we just said “Hogwarts Drip”, it felt appropriate, ok?

Anyway, on Twitter, they revealed that it was possible for you to get incredibly stylized robes for Hogwarts Legacy if you were to important your house and wand from your online account that you might already have setup. Here are the robes in question, as you can see, they’re really stylish:

Explore Hogwarts in style with the House Fan-atic School Robes.



Follow the steps at https://t.co/SwkscCM9kJ to import your house and wand, and receive this full set of robes and Beaked Skull Mask. #HogwartsLegacy #BacktoHogwarts pic.twitter.com/K0nWghWfzR — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) September 8, 2022

So yeah, if you have a Wizarding World account, and you link it to the game (which you can do even though it’s not out yet), you’ll get these really cool robes and stand out from the pack. To be clear, you don’t HAVE to do this, nor do you NEED to important your wand and house into the game should you want to start fresh. But if you want to skip some of the setup for the game and just get to the main content? You have that option now and will even technically be rewarded for it.

Some of the other things you can get if you pre-order certain versions of the game including special potions like Felix Felicius, or getting a console-exclusive quest if you get it on PlayStation, to getting the whole game a week early if you buy the digital version of the game! So yeah, they’re trying to stack the deck if you will in order to make sure that people are going to get the title. Which, to an extent, we can’t blame them. A lot is honestly riding on this game because of its unique nature.

After all, the catchphrase for the game is “Live The Unwritten”, a reference to how while this game is set in the world of Harry Potter, it’s not directly connected to the books or the plot within them. You are a new witch or wizard at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, and as a result, you’ll be able to write your own story the way you want to. Be the student you want to be and learn the magics you want to.

You’ll get to have your own magical experience next February.

Source: Twitter