One-Punch Man Artist Says Manga Break Is Nearly Over!

When it comes to the anime/manga fanbase, they honestly have multiple things to look forward to. As the manga is the story that they read first, and then the anime adapts the arcs in the books to show off the story at a whole new level. That’s why it’s always clear to see the hype for certain seasons because those who have read the manga know what will come more or less and they’re eager to see how it’s all rendered. For the One-Punch Man franchise the manga has been going on for a while now in spite of the anime not exactly keeping up.

Of course, the irony of that is right after One-Punch Man Season 3 was announced for the anime, the manga went on a bit of a hiatus after ending a major arc. Oops. But fear not, the artist of the book went onto Twitter and revealed that the hiatus was over, they “enjoyed their break” and that the next chapter of the story would be out soon enough.

This is good because the last arc of the manga had some pretty big developments. Not the least of which was the finale of the epic clash between the “God Mode” version of Garou and Saitama really getting serious in his fight in order to put his rival down. Oh, and it ended with time travel happening, a first for the series as a whole. Garou also eventually turned to the side of good and replaced a hero who was retiring, so there’s been a lot going on, and one can only wonder how it’s going to go bigger from here.

It’s unclear what the third season of the anime is going to show as well. Season 2 dealt with many things, but the key one was the arrival of the Monsters Association and their first fight against the Hero Association. A fight that the monsters honestly were doing a pretty great job of winning before Saitama entered the mix. But even then, there were still a lot of monsters, and many of the heroes were faltering, including the powerful Esper in Fubuki.

The second season ended kind of abruptly, and that’s why the hype and anticipation for Season 3 is really high because the fans are hoping that not only will Season 3 be great, but better than the sophomore season. That season featured a different animation studio coming in and handling things and it honestly kind of showed. To the extent that it was long-believed to be the reason why the third season didn’t come as quickly as it should.

We still don’t know when the anime will arrive again, but the next chapter of the manga is set to arrive on September 22nd.

Source: Twitter