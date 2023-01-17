Everyone’s Favorite Unforgivable Curse Is In Hogwarts Legacy

It turns out the most well known and beloved of spells in the Harry Potter universe will be popping up in Hogwarts Legacy after all.

Hogwarts Legacy has the most famous and unforgettable spells in the Harry Potter universe, but don’t expect to render Hogwarts asunder with it.

Our source has shared this message regarding the Unforgivable Curse on Twitter:

“The Avada Kedavra curse can only be learn from a side mission, after completing the main storyline at a vert late stage.

#HogwartsLegacy

#HarryPotter”

Most casual fans likely know The Killing Curse by the words of the incantation itself, than the actual name used most of the time in the Wizarding World. Like “The Scottish Play” in our Muggle word, simply invoking the real name of the spell in the Wizarding World is enough to strike fear between those who talk about it, because of a superstition and reputation attached to it.

The Killing Spell creates a blue bolt that immediately strikes and kills its target. It works in such a way that the killed has no injury and feels no pain, and leads to the killed disappearing completely off the face of the earth. While it would seemingly be more an ethical way to kill than putting a bullet through someone’s head, it still breaks the taboo of killing.

In the lore of Harry Potter, The Killing Curse is itself one of the tools of the Dark Arts, and one of three Unforgivable Curses. By the time of the 1990s, using one of these said Unforgivable Curses was punishable by lifetime imprisonment in Azkaban.

Of course, the interesting thing about that is, Hogwarts Legacy itself is set in the 1800s, over a hundred years before the events of Harry Potter. This also includes the Wizarding War which involved Harry’s parents, and the other Wizarding War that was ended by Albus Dumbledore, before he became Headmaster at Hogwarts . Everything that we know about the fear and superstition associated with the Killing Curse may not exist yet in this time period. Perhaps the events shown in the game itself will demonstrate why it had earned its reputation.

Portkey Games had already officially revealed some other spells that will be featured in Hogwarts Legacy. Accio is a way to summon an object to be in your possession. Incendio allows you to cast fire at an object or enemy. With this reveal, we now know many of the older familiar curses will be in the game as well. It would certainly be fun if Glisseo pops up at some point.

Hogwarts Legacy will release on February 10, 2023, for the PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S. It will also be released on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch later this year.

Source: Twitter